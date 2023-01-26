ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 19

timothy merschoff
3d ago

that great but what happen when a new sheriff is elected and don't share the same point of view. after the 120 days are expired and if a new sheriff does not share this same view point. your now facing a 10yr minimum felony and up to 250000 dollar fine.

Reply(1)
4
CADE
3d ago

thank you for serving the public instead of the regime. I'm glad to be an okie

Reply
11
Related
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Attorney General Gentner Drummond shakes things up on death penalty process, including Glossip case

Oklahoma City -- In just ten ten days, new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a series of announcements about staffing changes at the A.G.’s office, his plans to take the reins of some controversial investigations, and circulated an outlined of his agenda for the state’s top legal job. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/oklahoma-attorney-general-drummond-files-request-for-more-time-between-executions/article_ba666ab4-977a-11ed-839f-ffe358963661.html ) His most dramatic moves – and rapidly consequential steps, at that – steps taken to address challenges facing Oklahoma’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

District Attorney sworn in as OBA President

Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker reacts to AG ordering review of Richard Glossip case

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered an independent review of death row inmate Richard Glossip's case. Glossip's execution is the next scheduled in Oklahoma and has been delayed multiple times over the past few years. State Rep. Kevin McDugle, who has pushed for Glossip's innocence and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Axios

Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
UTAH STATE
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy