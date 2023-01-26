KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A Kansas City animal shelter says 54 dogs and puppies have arrived at its facility following a rescue operation in Louisiana. Wayside Waifs said the Bissell Foundation rescued the 21 puppies and 33 adult dogs in rural Louisiana on January 20. The Bissell Foundation asked Wayside to help with the care of the pets.

