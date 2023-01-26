Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Four Kansas City-area animal shelters plea for help due to overcrowding
Great Plains SPCA, KCK Animal Services, Melissa's Second Chances and Humane Society of Greater Kansas City are all at max capacity with large dogs.
KMBC.com
Man dead following shooting on E. 24th Street, Kansas City police believe Uber vehicle key in case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the city's second homicide on Friday. One person is dead following a shooting in the area of the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, according to police. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. A person of interest is in...
Wichita Eagle
Video shows crash in Johnson County where woman’s car was dragged by semi for 8 miles
Video footage of a grisly highway crash in which a Kansas City woman was trapped in a vehicle dragged for miles underneath a semi tractor trailer, was released by Leawood police on Thursday as an investigation of the crash remains ongoing. The crash was captured by highway cameras set up...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with assault, accused of breaking Raytown police officer's ankle
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., man is accused of assaulting a Raytown police officer. Twann McGill Jr. faces charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest. A Raytown police officer injured his ankle after the accused pushed him down the stairs when he and other officers arrived on a reported domestic disturbance call.
KCK police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car
Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.
Kansas City wedding videographer disappears with couples’ memories
Two angry brides are banding together to expose wedding videographer, Mackenzie McNeill, who they say took their money and left them at the altar.
KAKE TV
Kansas City shelter rescues 54 dogs and puppies from Louisiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A Kansas City animal shelter says 54 dogs and puppies have arrived at its facility following a rescue operation in Louisiana. Wayside Waifs said the Bissell Foundation rescued the 21 puppies and 33 adult dogs in rural Louisiana on January 20. The Bissell Foundation asked Wayside to help with the care of the pets.
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
KCTV 5
Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed and a woman shot early Friday morning inside a Kansas City home, leading police to take several persons of interest into custody to figure out what happened. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to a house on Chestnut Avenue at East 34th...
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating hunting accident near Hillsdale Lake
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the help of the public to obtain footage of the area where a hunting accident occurred Saturday.
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Blue Springs officer injured in crash with suspected intoxicated driver
A Blue Springs police officer was injured after his vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.
KCTV 5
Investigation underway after semi drags car about 8 miles following Wednesday crash
The Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Bengals, including last year's game, and they know how critical the play of Patrick Mahomes -- sore ankle and all -- will be on Sunday. Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. "They...
2 KCK men suffer suspected serious injuries in wrong-way collision on I-670
Two Kansas City, Kansas, men suffered suspected serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 670 in KCK.
Raytown police ask for public's help to find missing 14-year-old girl
Raytown police are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday morning.
KMBC.com
Man leaps from second story of Harrah's Casino parking garage, arrested by North Kansas City PD
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is custody following a pursuit in North Kansas City. North Kansas City Police on Tuesday afternoon discovered an occupied stolen vehicle inside the parking garage at Harrah's Casino. When officers approached the vehicle, the man inside jumped out of the vehicle and...
lawrencekstimes.com
Fundraiser seeks to help Lawrence woman wrongly convicted in infant’s death
A Lawrence woman who was wrongly convicted of killing a boy who had died from natural causes is hoping for community support to start putting her life back together. Carrody M. Buchhorn, 48, badly needs psychological counseling that her family cannot afford, Lawrence local Kurt Look wrote on a GoFundMe page launched for Buchhorn on Thursday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area teen captured a historic astronomical event on his camera this week. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said one of its youngest members, 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed, of Overland Park, Kansas, captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” at Powell Observatory in Louisburg, on Thursday, just after 11:30 p.m. through his telescope, an 8-inch Celestron, using his iPhone camera.
Comments / 1