Raytown, MO

KAKE TV

Kansas City shelter rescues 54 dogs and puppies from Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A Kansas City animal shelter says 54 dogs and puppies have arrived at its facility following a rescue operation in Louisiana. Wayside Waifs said the Bissell Foundation rescued the 21 puppies and 33 adult dogs in rural Louisiana on January 20. The Bissell Foundation asked Wayside to help with the care of the pets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Fundraiser seeks to help Lawrence woman wrongly convicted in infant’s death

A Lawrence woman who was wrongly convicted of killing a boy who had died from natural causes is hoping for community support to start putting her life back together. Carrody M. Buchhorn, 48, badly needs psychological counseling that her family cannot afford, Lawrence local Kurt Look wrote on a GoFundMe page launched for Buchhorn on Thursday.
LAWRENCE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area teen captured a historic astronomical event on his camera this week. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said one of its youngest members, 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed, of Overland Park, Kansas, captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” at Powell Observatory in Louisburg, on Thursday, just after 11:30 p.m. through his telescope, an 8-inch Celestron, using his iPhone camera.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

