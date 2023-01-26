ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 55

Guest
3d ago

Why not? They live in the lap of luxury as long as they vote for their sugar daddy. I would too if I lived in poverty. Why fix the country you are in when the good ol’ US pays your way?

Reply(3)
29
J.R. Parsons
2d ago

so our coast guard and resources are also overwhelmed along with all our resources throughout the entire country. all due MAINLY to this administration. Looking back it is obvious the day Biden became President our librs were turned inside out and upside down. Everything took a downturn when he did away with policies that were working and then invited an invasion which had proved deadly. So now what?

Reply
27
Silver Chief
2d ago

Obama is directing Biden to facilitate his new American-dreams with flooding this country with anyone that will support socialism.

Reply(6)
26
