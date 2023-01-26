ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

College basketball rankings: UCLA falls behind Arizona as top Pac-12 team in Top 25 And 1 after loss to USC

T-3. USC (7-3) The class of the conference remains Arizona and UCLA with Utah emerging as a surprising third-best team after being picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. I have Arizona at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I could easily see the Wildcats and/or Bruins advancing all the way to the 2023 Final Four. Both are really good -- but their resumes are flawed for different reasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
A Corona High School Basketball Game Turns Into A Full Out Brawl?!

A crazy and violent brawl broke out at a girl's high school basketball game in Anaheim on Tuesday! The brawl started after a foul was called in which two players were tangled up, but that soon escalated to the benches being cleared! The game was suspended, and officials are deciding whether or not to reschedule the game! Watch the video above to see this wild incident!
CORONA, CA
Mater Dei prepares for sectionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mater Dei Girl’s Basketball team has had a rebound season at 11-12. Even though their record isn’t to impressive, their focus is on sectionals, because they know anyone can win it come tournament time. Interim Coach Doug Blair says what they need to get better at to make a run. […]
SANTA ANA, CA
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
Long Beach's New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA

