tennisuptodate.com
Video: Tennis fans dig up old video where Tommy Paul intentionally avoids shaking hands with Novak Djokovic
Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final
Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic towel meltdown: Crowd boos as Serbian recovers to win first set in Australian Open semi-final
A mid-set meltdown from Novak Djokovic has not stopped the world No.4 from winning the first set 7-5 in the semi-final against Tommy Paul as boos rang out from the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was cruising at 5-1 up in the first set against the US...
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley urges Djokovic and family to be 'really careful' amid flag storm surrounding father Srdjan
Australian Open Director Craig Tiley urged the Djokovic family to be really careful after they were at the center of a flag scandal during the event. Djokovic's father Srdjan was embroiled in a flag controversy in Melbourne Park when footage of him posing with fans. The fans in question had flags you don't want to be associated with you and it created headlines around the world. Djokovic's father released a statement explaining that he left as soon as he realised what was going on and that he was against any war having lived through it.
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
An Australian Open finalist, dubbed 'The Tiger,' kissed her biceps upon learning her forehand shots are as fast as men's stars'
When asked whether her shot feels "as good as it looks," the 6-foot superstar quipped that "I actually think that I hit really slow balls today."
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
A tennis star vowed to use her early Australian Open snub as 'motivation.' Now she's one match from her second Grand Slam in a year.
Despite winning Wimbledon in July, the 23-year-old has competed on peripheral courts rather than the massive arenas befitting of a Grand Slam champion.
atptour.com
Djokovic's Historic Australian Open Win Extends 'Big Titles' Lead
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday when he won the Australian Open, extending his lead in the ‘Big Titles’ Race’ over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the championship match at Melbourne Park to...
Tennis-'I am born a champion', says beaten Grand Slam dreamer Tsitsipas
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas dreamed of holding the Australian Open trophy aloft after nodding off on the eve of Sunday's final but Novak Djokovic ended up giving the confident Greek a rude awakening.
Djokovic wins 2023 Australian Open men's singles final with sweep of Tsitsipas, claims 10th title
Novak Djokovic swept Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. The win marks the Serbian superstar's 10th Australian Open title.
CBS Sports
Tennis-Emotional Djokovic hails biggest victory of his life
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's Australian Open final was the "biggest victory" of his career, as he claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title and won back the hearts of the home fans a year after being deported from the country.
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final
Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born...
Australian Open day 14: Novak Djokovic wins 10th Melbourne title
Novak Djokovic made history again at the Australian Open by winning his 10th title.The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) in the final to join Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s standings on 22 grand slam titles.He also overtakes Carlos Alcaraz to regain the world number one ranking.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayCongratulations on a 10th Australian Open title Novak Djokovic, 35 and at the peak of your powers. You’ve been as relentless as I’ve seen you these past two weeks. It was a privilege to watch such a superb final against your young...
game-news24.com
Paul didn’t have a half-way. Djokovic thrashes into AO 2023 final
In two hours and 22 minutes, the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (ATP 5) in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in three sets defeated Tommy Paul in three sets. The Australian Open is 2023. Semi-final. Novak Djokovic (Serbie) [4] Tommy Paul (USA) 7:5, 6:1, 6:2. Not only did Novak...
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
tennisuptodate.com
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic breaks record for longest winning streak at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic extended his consecutive winning streak at the Australian Open to 27 in a row becoming the sole owner of that record after being tied with Agassi at 26. Andre Agassi won 26 matches in a row at the event back in his day and Djokovic tied that record with the quarter-final win. The win over Tommy Paul was the 27th in a row and that was record-setting as he's now the sole owner of the record. Djokovic has been utterly dominant at the event winning it 9 times in his career.
