Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized
Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
NESN
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce
Last year was certainly not an easy one for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady as he went through a very public divorce last after multiple years of marital issues with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And though Brady was pretty open about how difficult the divorce will be, it looks like the stress of the Read more... The post Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him
There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
Aaron Wilson: Texans Have Their Top 2 Candidates, Will They Get Their #1?
Aaron Wilson On Texans Having Their Top 2 HC Candidates, Will They Get Their #1?
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?
The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are happening again after Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett
Hey y’all, remember when the Broncos were considered favorites to land Aaron Rodgers because Nathaniel Hackett became the head coach in Denver?. Remember the random Aaron Rodgers quotes about Hackett?. Yeah, so that actually never happened. Denver traded for Russell Wilson and Rodgers re-upped with the Packers ahead of...
Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made a major decision regarding his future. Quinn has informed teams that he is withdrawing from consideration for head coaching positions and will remain in his current role with the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Quinn is comfortable in Dallas and wants to win a... The post Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals spent much of the offseason retooling their offensive line to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow after the team had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last year. But due to some unfortunate luck, it looks like the Bengals will have to play several backups on the offensive line once again against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
The Bengals are playing with fire with their cocky attitude as an angry Patrick Mahomes awaits
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Robert Zeglinski is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. I would never dare tell the Cincinnati Bengals to fix what isn’t broken. Joe Burrow...
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
NFL Analysis Network
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
Joe Judge, Bill O’Brien Patriots Roles Revealed: Who’s Coaching QBs?
The New England Patriots coaching staff will apparently look much different in 2023.
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
Comments / 0