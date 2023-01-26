Read full article on original website
Out-of-state crews assist with power outages
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday. “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
stlpublicradio.org
Winter storm leaves thousands without power in rural areas around Rolla
Wet, heavy snow with accumulations of up to 7 inches have left thousands without power in rural areas outside Rolla. Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association is the primary utility provider for parts of 10 counties in south-central Missouri. As of midday Wednesday, the co-op was reporting almost 8,000 customers without power.
KYTV
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative shares update on power restoration following snowstorm
SALEM, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - It could be days before crews restore electricity in parts of northern Arkansas following this week’s snowstorm. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors have restored service to more than 4,000 members since morning. Roughly 8,900 members remain without service. Mountain Home District...
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem For Some Thursday
(KTTS News) — Power outages are still a problem for people around West Plains, where a foot of snow fell Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, about 3,500 customers in Howell County are still waiting for lights and heat to come back on. Only a handful of outages are...
KYTV
North Arkansas restores power to customers following snowstorm
SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative expects power to be restored to its customers by Sunday following this week’s snowstorm. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative has about 1,000 members without power as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Most outages should be restored Saturday. Ash Flat district crews are...
KTLO
Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration
Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
KTTS
Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages For Thousands
(KTTS News) — Utility crews are still busy trying to restore power from the latest round of snow. Most of the outages are southeast of Springfield. More than 6,600 customers are offline in Howell County and 4,200 in Texas County. Up to a foot of snow was reported earlier...
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
kjluradio.com
Over-the-road trucker from California state seriously injured in fiery crash near Rolla
A California state man is seriously injured when two semis collide in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gureet Singh, 24, of San Raymon, California, was driving on I-44 just northeast of Rolla on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred. The patrol says Singh struck the rear of another semi, causing his semi to catch on fire.
houstonherald.com
Houston police issue report on nine-vehicle accident
The Houston Police Department has issued a report on a Jan. 19 accident that involved nine vehicles on a business parking lot. Police said Robin Sweatt, 57, of DeSoto, was the driver of a 2001 Ford truck that was pulling into a parking stall at the Houston Walmart parking lot. According to police, the vehicle accelerated and struck a Buick car in the front bumper. That set off a chain reaction that resembled a game of bumper cars — as vehicles struck others. The accident involved vehicles in two rows at the retailer’s parking lot.
2 arrested after narcotics investigation in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department arrested two people from Rolla following the conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation. According to a press release from the police, Brandon Deluca, 44, and Jessica Inman, 35, were both arrested on January 26. Deluca is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and […]
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
houstonherald.com
Murder suspect set for court date on Feb. 21
A suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Feb. 21. Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.
