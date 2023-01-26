The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season having allowed just 213 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, but they will be tested on Sunday when they take on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Three of the last four games that Hurts has played have been against the New York Giants, but during that stretch, he logged 42 rushing attempts for 185 yards and five touchdowns. Effective rushing quarterbacks can make a major impact in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks, but with just four teams left in the NFL playoffs 2023, the optimal NFL DFS matchups are critical. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

5 HOURS AGO