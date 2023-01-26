Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6
Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
Dolphins set to hire Vic Fangio as next defensive coordinator
Fangio is one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL
49ers Officially Announce Christian McCaffrey's Game Status
Concern in the San Francisco 49ers world had been palpable for Christian McCaffrey after he suffered a calf contusion in the divisional round. Both Kyle Shanahan and McCaffrey indicated this week that he'd be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team just made the news ...
CBS Sports
Chiefs, Bengals line continues to bounce for AFC title game: Why it's moved, and how history's on Cincy's side
There's something about the Chiefs' upcoming AFC Championship Game that is different from their previous four title-game matchups in their current run. The favored team each of the past four years, Kansas City opened as the favorite again this season, but the line flipped early in the week as K.C. became a 1.5-point underdog for Sunday's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday the line flipped again, with the Chiefs now 1-point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
NFL legend Eli Manning makes Super Bowl LVII predictions
Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning makes Super Bowl LVII predictions and discusses how he has expanded his wealth after his long career in the NFL.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Odell Beckham Jr, Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy has been “unbelievable” at avoiding turnovers and thinks it might be the quarterback’s best quality. “Yes, he’s been unbelievable with that,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think that’s the No. 1 thing he’s done. And to be able to be as good with the ball as he has while still making a number of the plays that he has, that’s definitely the thing I’ve been most impressed with.”
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS 2023: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, strategy, lineups
The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season having allowed just 213 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, but they will be tested on Sunday when they take on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Three of the last four games that Hurts has played have been against the New York Giants, but during that stretch, he logged 42 rushing attempts for 185 yards and five touchdowns. Effective rushing quarterbacks can make a major impact in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks, but with just four teams left in the NFL playoffs 2023, the optimal NFL DFS matchups are critical. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
Marconews.com
Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
Sporting News
Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group
Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Makes biggest mark on special teams
Between seven regular-season starts with the Colts and nine with the Bills, Hines rushed 24 times for 33 yards and one TD while posting a 30-241-1 line in the passing game during the 2022 season. Hines made a bigger mark in the return game, especially in his time with the...
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow reveals the Bengals play 'Super Smash Bros.' during road game flights
For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are up against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and they will look to emerge triumphant and Super Bowl-bound once again. But before they try to defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, it's likely that Saturday's trip to Arrowhead Stadium will see the Bengals first try to defeat each other in one of Nintendo's signature titles.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, live stream for NFC Championship
The NFC Championship is here as the San Francisco 49ers will face the Eagles in Philadelphia today. This is the first meeting between these two teams since Week 2 in 2021. The 49ers won, 17-11, but much has changed since then. Jalen Hurts has evolved into one of the best...
Comments / 0