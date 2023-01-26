ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Girl, 14, dead in apparent murder-suicide involving father, police say

A 14-year-old girl and her father were found shot dead at a home in upstate New York after an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.Baldwinsville Police discovered the bodies of Ava Wood and her father, 51-year-old Christopher Wood, when the teenager’s mother called them to do a Friday morning wellness check.Investigators say that both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, with Christopher Wood’s appearing to be self-inflicted.The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that they were both found in separate bedrooms, with Ava discovered on her bed, according to Syracuse.com,“The gunshot to Mr Wood does appear to be self-inflicted, so, while...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
CBS Sacramento

Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead

NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.An official cause of death is pending a coroner's investigation, but the sheriff's office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
The Independent

Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin

Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
MESA, AZ
The Independent

Julian Sands – latest news: Sheriff’s office gives update on search for missing actor

Authorities in California say the search for Julian Sands will continue by air only.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released an update on Wednesday evening US time to say helicopters continued to search the San Gabriel Mountains for any sign of the missing British actor.The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Ops has been brought in to assist the search using a device that can detect reflective material and in some cases credit cards, the sheriff’s office said. Meanwhile, Julian Sands’ brother Nick has said that he knows “in my heart” that his sibling is no longer alive, as the search for the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
People

Ohio College Student Found Dead Along with His Parents in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered the bodies of Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51 An Ohio family of three, including their college student son, is dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide. On Jan.18, officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51; dead from gunshot wounds, a news release reads. Police believe the...
DUBLIN, OH
