Six-year-old with autism found dead behind home after she went missing, deputies say
Roughly two hours after a search began Tuesday for a Palm Beach six-year-old girl with autism, deputies say her body was discovered behind her home.
Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
Girl, 14, dead in apparent murder-suicide involving father, police say
A 14-year-old girl and her father were found shot dead at a home in upstate New York after an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.Baldwinsville Police discovered the bodies of Ava Wood and her father, 51-year-old Christopher Wood, when the teenager’s mother called them to do a Friday morning wellness check.Investigators say that both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, with Christopher Wood’s appearing to be self-inflicted.The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that they were both found in separate bedrooms, with Ava discovered on her bed, according to Syracuse.com,“The gunshot to Mr Wood does appear to be self-inflicted, so, while...
Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead
NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.An official cause of death is pending a coroner's investigation, but the sheriff's office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson.
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
Crocodile Carries Body of Child Back to Family a Mile From Where He Drowned
A crocodile returned a boy's body completely intact and the head of the local rescue office said the animal had helped them with their mission.
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin
Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
Complex
California Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, Including Teen Mother and 6-Month-Old Baby
A shooting in Tulare County, California has left six dead. 6 ABC reports that among the victims were a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby. The shooting took place at around 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning at a residence in Goshen. Two people were discovered dead in the street, and...
Second hiker found in area in California where Julian Sands is missing
A 75-year-old hiker was rescued on Tuesday after he was lost on the same California mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing earlier this month.
Julian Sands – latest news: Sheriff’s office gives update on search for missing actor
Authorities in California say the search for Julian Sands will continue by air only.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released an update on Wednesday evening US time to say helicopters continued to search the San Gabriel Mountains for any sign of the missing British actor.The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Ops has been brought in to assist the search using a device that can detect reflective material and in some cases credit cards, the sheriff’s office said. Meanwhile, Julian Sands’ brother Nick has said that he knows “in my heart” that his sibling is no longer alive, as the search for the...
Southern California woman found dead after falling in Joshua Tree National Park
A 50-year-old southern California woman was found dead after falling and sustaining fatal head trauma after falling in Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend.
Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
California couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide identified by park officials
A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
North Carolina couple accused of performing 'exorcism' on child, 4, who died
A North Carolina couple are accused of performing an amateur exorcism on their 4-year-old son, who later died. Joseph Paul “Joe” Wilson, 41, and Jodi Ann Wilson, 38, of Mount Airy, were arrested Jan. 13 on accusations their actions led to the death of their son, Skyler Wilson. They are being held at the Surry County Detention Center under no bond.
Woman, 76, Found Frozen to Death on Her Driveway After Fall: Police
Vermont State Police said the woman appeared to have died from "exposure to the elements."
Body found in NH woods in 1971 ID’d as woman never heard from after missing a flight
The woman’s killer remains unknown, New Hampshire police said.
Chilling map shows site where two missing teen girls, 15 and 17, were found dead as eerie position of bodies revealed
TWO teens were found dead over the weekend just feet away from each other and eerily close to the Arizona group home where they were living. Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15, were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center in Mesa on Saturday night, according to authorities.
Ohio College Student Found Dead Along with His Parents in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered the bodies of Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51 An Ohio family of three, including their college student son, is dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide. On Jan.18, officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51; dead from gunshot wounds, a news release reads. Police believe the...
