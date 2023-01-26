GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In MrBeast’s newest video, he does something very special. The Greenville native found 1,000 blind people and was able to help them get to see the world for the first time through surgery. On top of this, some of those people were given $10,000 each. Best of MrBeast: Video pits ECU […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO