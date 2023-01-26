ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Craven County varsity basketball player raises money for autism

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina high school student is using her talent on the court to help raise awareness for autism. New Bern High School varsity basketball player Makenzie Richardson is spearheading a donation raffle at Friday night’s girls’ varsity game at New Bern High.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Jones County nonprofit receives $75K in grant funding

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nonprofit in the east is on the receiving end of a $75,000 grant to expand its resources. The Filling Station is one of 46 North American nonprofits selected as 2023 True Inspiration Award recipients. The grant will help provide educational resources like free culinary lessons,...
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Co. student securing her future in biochemistry

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Bursting with energy and enthusiasm while also seeking security, Cynthia Garcia is an example of a COVID cohort who is at once seeking to embrace all of life’s possibilities while looking for a little stability after several years of upheaval. The joyous Beaufort County Early College High School student will graduate with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil being held for Tyre Nichols’ family in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prayer vigil is happening at a church in the east for the family of Tyre Nichols. At noon on Monday, January 30, Interfaith Clergy and Pitt County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are holding a prayer vigil at New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville for the Nichols family.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina students built robots to compete against each other

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Teams of students from across the state put their engineering, coding and design skills to the test as they built robots to compete against each other. Robotics Competitions may seem few and far between, but they’re happening all around the country as organizations like First...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Application deadline for historical society joint scholarship announced

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society has established the deadline for the Harriet Marks Scholarship and the John R. and Alice Land Taylor scholarships. Scholarship applications are available on the New Bern Historical Society scholarship page and on the New Bern High School website. They must be filled out and returned by March 24.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

MrBeast helps thousand people with eyesight issues see again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In MrBeast’s newest video, he does something very special. The Greenville native found 1,000 blind people and was able to help them get to see the world for the first time through surgery. On top of this, some of those people were given $10,000 each. Best of MrBeast: Video pits ECU […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Who is the Bertie County sheriff?

WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Sunday is 20 years since deadly Kinston pharmaceutical explosion

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty years ago on Sunday, the deadly explosion at the West Pharmaceutical Services plant happened. The explosion at the Kinston facility killed six workers and injured dozens of others. The fire burned for two days. It was determined by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard in an investigation that a build-up […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new beginning

Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new …. Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. ‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County …. We...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Over $100,000 awarded to Kinston PD for de-escalation training

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is making changes to better serve and protect its city. KPD is one of the four organizations to be awarded $150,000. The grant comes from the Bureau of Justice Administration’s Cops Program and is intended to provide opportunities for the department. “We’re gonna have a specialist come […]
KINSTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
