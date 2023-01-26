Read full article on original website
WITN
Craven County varsity basketball player raises money for autism
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina high school student is using her talent on the court to help raise awareness for autism. New Bern High School varsity basketball player Makenzie Richardson is spearheading a donation raffle at Friday night’s girls’ varsity game at New Bern High.
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
WITN
Jones County nonprofit receives $75K in grant funding
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nonprofit in the east is on the receiving end of a $75,000 grant to expand its resources. The Filling Station is one of 46 North American nonprofits selected as 2023 True Inspiration Award recipients. The grant will help provide educational resources like free culinary lessons,...
Beaufort Co. student securing her future in biochemistry
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Bursting with energy and enthusiasm while also seeking security, Cynthia Garcia is an example of a COVID cohort who is at once seeking to embrace all of life’s possibilities while looking for a little stability after several years of upheaval. The joyous Beaufort County Early College High School student will graduate with […]
WITN
Prayer vigil being held for Tyre Nichols’ family in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prayer vigil is happening at a church in the east for the family of Tyre Nichols. At noon on Monday, January 30, Interfaith Clergy and Pitt County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are holding a prayer vigil at New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville for the Nichols family.
WITN
Eastern Carolina students built robots to compete against each other
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Teams of students from across the state put their engineering, coding and design skills to the test as they built robots to compete against each other. Robotics Competitions may seem few and far between, but they’re happening all around the country as organizations like First...
WITN
Application deadline for historical society joint scholarship announced
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society has established the deadline for the Harriet Marks Scholarship and the John R. and Alice Land Taylor scholarships. Scholarship applications are available on the New Bern Historical Society scholarship page and on the New Bern High School website. They must be filled out and returned by March 24.
wcti12.com
Atlantic Beach retirement community donates money to buy beach wheelchairs
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — The Atlantic Beach Fire Department and AB King Mackerel Fishing Tournament's Beach Wheelchair Program got a $3,200 donation from The Cottages at Bay Ridge. The funds are for purchasing a new stainless steel beach wheelchair with floatation pontoons. A representative of The Cottages, Terry...
WITN
Carteret County remembers native lost in Space Shuttle Challenger explosion
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county remembers those lost alongside an ENC native in the Space Challenger explosion almost 40 years ago. In a Facebook post, Carteret County Government paid tribute to Beaufort native, Navy Capt. Michael John Smith, and the six other astronauts who were killed 37 years ago.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
MrBeast helps thousand people with eyesight issues see again
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In MrBeast’s newest video, he does something very special. The Greenville native found 1,000 blind people and was able to help them get to see the world for the first time through surgery. On top of this, some of those people were given $10,000 each. Best of MrBeast: Video pits ECU […]
WNCT
Who is the Bertie County sheriff?
WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Havelock High School gets two dwarf goats after board approves animals in schools
HAVELOCK, NC (WWAY) — Did someone say goats?. At their meeting on Monday, the City of Havelock Board of Commissioners approved a Public Institution Exemption to allow barnyard animals at high schools. The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and...
Sunday is 20 years since deadly Kinston pharmaceutical explosion
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty years ago on Sunday, the deadly explosion at the West Pharmaceutical Services plant happened. The explosion at the Kinston facility killed six workers and injured dozens of others. The fire burned for two days. It was determined by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard in an investigation that a build-up […]
WNCT
Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new beginning
Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new …. Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. ‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County …. We...
Over $100,000 awarded to Kinston PD for de-escalation training
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is making changes to better serve and protect its city. KPD is one of the four organizations to be awarded $150,000. The grant comes from the Bureau of Justice Administration’s Cops Program and is intended to provide opportunities for the department. “We’re gonna have a specialist come […]
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County woman with 200 cats on her situation one year later
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – We first brought you the story of an Onslow County woman who was reaching out to get help taking care of her 200 cats one year ago. Over the past 12 months, Phyllis Ferrara shares with 9OYS she has been doing much better since then. “I’m doing great, the cats doing […]
