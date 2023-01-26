ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova Changes Board of Trustees as It Steers 10-Year Strategic Plan

Villanova University has announced a new chairman, vice chairman, and six new members for its board of trustees to help guide a 10-year strategic plan for the university through 2030, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

The board will advise on a plan that includes investment in research and new campus facilities. It will also oversee a $1.17 billion endowment that is one of the largest in the region.

 Beth Mazzeo, the former vice chair, was named the new chair and Thomas Quindlen, a board member since 2013, was named the new vice chair of the 36-member board.

Mazzeo is a 1981 Villanova graduate and a former chief administrative officer and current special advisor at Bloomberg LP.

Quindlen had been with General Electric Co. for 30 years before becoming CEO of retail cards at Synchrony Financial.

The six new members are:

Christine Dorfler, Daniel O’Dea, Rev. Donald Reilly, Rev. Joseph Mostardi, Susan DiLoreto, and Joseph Delaney III.

“I look forward to working closely with [Mazzeo], [Quindlen], and the other new trustees as we continue to move the university forward with its ambitious goals for the future,” said Villanova President Rev. Peter Donohue.

Read more about board changes and other activities at Villanova University in Villanova at Philadelphia Business Journal.

