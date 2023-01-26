ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hill

Omar says some Republicans don’t want a Muslim in Congress: ‘These people are OK with Islamophobia’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said some Republicans are “OK with Islamophobia” in response to questions about efforts by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to block her from continuing to sit on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.  “You remember Donald Trump coming into my state and saying, ‘Muslims, Somali refugees are infiltrating our country.’ You remember Marjorie Taylor…
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden warns of economic 'chaos' proposed by 'MAGA Republicans'

President Joe Biden spoke at a union hall in northern Virginia Thursday afternoon, attempting to cast himself as a defender of the middle class by leaning into his economic accomplishments and contrasting them with the Republican proposals he says would be catastrophic for Americans' pocketbooks. "We're moving in the right...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a difficult choice: whether to appoint a Pence special counsel

The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's home immediately raised questions at the Justice Department about whether yet another special counsel investigation was in the offing. For now, the department's course isn't clear, people briefed on internal deliberations say. The Pence documents are now the subject...
DELAWARE STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inside Tom Emmer's effort to keep the GOP's razor-thin majority in line

Just days into Kevin McCarthy's tenure, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska had an issue he needed the House speaker to address. Bacon told CNN he had the impression that two bills were being fast tracked for floor votes. Neither was on the calendar officially, but Bacon was worried. One of them was a hardline border bill authored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas that concerned some moderates because of the way it handled asylum claims. The other, the Fair Tax Act, moved to abolish the IRS and impose a hefty sales tax instead.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elon Musk meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Hakeem Jeffries

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday evening. McCarthy, leaving the meeting with Musk in his office, declined to comment other than to say: "He came for my birthday." The California Republican turned 58 on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

California bar unveils disciplinary charges against Trump lawyer John Eastman

The State Bar of California unveiled new disciplinary charges against John Eastman for his involvement in former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. The state bar's trial counsel is bringing 11 counts against Eastman, accusing him of violating a variety of attorney ethics rules in multiple...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP-led states sue Biden administration to block ESG investment rule

A coalition of Republican-led states is suing the US Labor Department to block an imminent rule change that will allow 401(k) managers to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments. The coalition, led by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, argues the Labor Department...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: Supreme Court did not disclose financial relationship with expert brought in to review leak probe

The Supreme Court did not disclose its longstanding financial ties with former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff even as it touted him as an expert who independently validated its investigation into who leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court's inquiry, released last week with Chertoff's endorsement, failed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran

The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government. The three men charged, who are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran, are facing murder-for-hire and money laundering charges for plotting to kill journalist Masih Alinejad.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

