Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We played them pretty tough’: Hawks show progress in 66-55 loss at No. 3 NW
For nearly three quarters on Friday night, the Ankeny boys’ basketball team threatened to knock off the state’s No. 3 squad for the second time in two weeks. The Hawks, who posted a 56-51 upset over Waukee on Jan. 13, battled host Waukee Northwest to a 41-41 tie about 5 minutes into the second half. But the Wolves then closed the third quarter with an 8-2 run and went on to post a 66-55 victory.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We didn’t quite deserve it’: Jaguars lose late lead, fall at No. 2 Johnston in OT
A week ago, the Johnston girls’ basketball team suffered its first loss in 43 games, proving that the second-ranked Dragons are beatable. On Friday, the defending state champions nearly took another loss–this time on their home court. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial built a 49-42 lead with 2 minutes...
ankenyfanatic.com
RAM TOUGH: S.E. Polk wrestlers top Ankeny to capture conference crown
There’s still a gap between the Southeast Polk wrestling team and the rest of the CIML Conference. The top-ranked Rams won 11 of the 14 matches and rolled to a 45-12 victory at No. 4 Ankeny on Thursday, allowing them to wrap up the league’s dual-meet crown. The Hawks finished 7-1 in the conference and dropped to 19-2 overall.
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa Golf Association to open headquarters, new museum
Iowa Golf House fundraising is largely complete and construction will launch this spring, Chat Pitts, CEO of the Iowa Golf Association (IGA), tells Axios.Details: The $5 million project for a junior golf center and museum will also become the new permanent headquarters for the association and its foundation.It'll include meeting space for golf groups, a driving simulator as well as indoor and outdoor putting greens.Of note: The IGA announced the plans last year following donations of land and money from Michael Coppola, owner of the Echo Valley Country Club.The project is next to the club's Creek Course, roughly two miles south of the DSM International Airport.Driving the news: Des Moines City Council this week approved the final subdivision plat for the nearly three-acre property.The IGA anticipates the project will be completed by next spring, Pitts says. This area next to Echo Valley Country Club's Creek Course will be part of the Iowa Golf House development. It was also the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" question, won by Axios DSM reader Ronald German. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?
There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
KCCI.com
Hometown Tragedy Episode Examines the Disappearance of Iowa Paperboys
Hometown Tragedy, a true-crime series streaming free on the Very Local app, examines the disappearances of two central Iowa paperboys, Johnny Gosch in 1982 and Eugene Martin in 1984. Both cases remain unsolved. In 1982, West Des Moines paperboy, Johnny Gosch, did not return home from his route. Two years...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
Popular downtown bar heading west-ish for new era
DES MOINES, Iowa — For more than a decade Beer Can Alley and The Exchange inside the Court Center building were synonymous with Des Moines’ downtown entertainment. “Court Center is a landmark for downtown,” said Ted Hawley who owns both businesses. But numerous police calls within the last year to the gem of a historic […]
KCRG.com
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Comments / 0