Read full article on original website
Related
Next Fed rate hike: How will it affect savings account interest rates?
After an unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes last year, the Federal Reserve might finally be curtailing its efforts to rein in inflation. The nation's central bank is expected to announce another rate increase at its February 1 meeting - but experts predict that, for the second time in a row, it will be a smaller one. What's more, some believe the Fed could be preparing to pause this string of hikes entirely in the spring.
Brazil's central bank to keep wary stance against govt flak: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will keep a wary stance next week against strong criticism from recently elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, maintaining the Selic benchmark rate at current high levels, a Reuters poll suggests.
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
A Fed economist says the Fed is making inequality worse with its interest rate hikes
“Tighter policy…appears to prevent many lower-income families from buying homes,” Fed economist Daniel Ringo explains in a new working paper.
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Gold Has A Track Record, But Is Bitcoin About To Prove It's An Alternative Hedge Against Inflation?
The price of spot gold hit a fresh nine-month high Tuesday, reaching $1,942.51 per ounce before pulling back slightly, in tandem with the general market, which saw high volatility in early trading due to a glitch at the NYSE. The commodity, widely seen as the best hedge against inflation, has...
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
The Fed should raise rates by more than markets anticipate in February as inflation will likely be sticky through mid-year, Mohamed El-Erian says
"I'd go for 50" basis points, economist El-Erian told Bloomberg about the Fed's potential decision to hike interest rates.
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
kalkinemedia.com
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
UK pay deals hold at 5% for second month as wages lag inflation - XpertHR
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pay awards by British employers held at 5% for the second month in a row in December, well below annual inflation of close to 11%, data from human resources company XpertHR showed on Wednesday.
Stocks are primed to rally 25% this year as investors still aren't pricing in falling inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Since 1950, the S&P 500 has seen at least a 20% rally more than half of the time after a year of negative returns, Fundstrat said.
kalkinemedia.com
Euro zone lending growth tumbles as higher rates bite
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies tumbled in December, effectively ending the sector's biggest borrowing binge in more than a decade as rising interest rates and a possible recession appear to be taking their toll, European Central Bank data showed on Friday. With inflation soaring to double...
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
Cooling US inflation lifts hope for smaller Fed rate hike
Slowing inflation and a cooling property sector are fueling expectations that the US central bank can adopt a smaller interest rate hike this week, as policymakers assess current efforts to rein in prices. Since then, the interest-sensitive property sector has slumped, retail sales have weakened and wage growth has started to ease, prompting some Fed policymakers to suggest it may be time to slow the pace of rate hikes further.
Fed policymakers call for further rate hikes to beat inflation
(Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signaled they will push on with more interest rate hikes, with several supporting a top policy rate of at least 5% even as inflation shows signs of having peaked and economic activity is slowing.
Comments / 0