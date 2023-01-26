Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Russia's central bank sold $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on Jan. 13
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets.
kalkinemedia.com
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes
By Md Manzer Hussain Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday after cooling U.S. inflation lifted expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate hikes. The U.S. central bank's preferred gauge for inflation slowed in in December, the government reported on Friday, hitting its lowest level since September 2021. The Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll. Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.2%, supported by gains in financial and energy sector stocks. Saudi oil giant Aramco inched up 0.3%, and the world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, Al Rajhi Bank rose 1.6%. The Qatari Stock index rose 0.4%, with most of its constituent stocks in positive territory. The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank continued its rally with a 0.9% gain and Commercial Bank continued its rally since Monday, settling 2.6% after it climbed 10% on Thursday. The bank reported Tuesday a more than 22% rise in FY net profit, beating analyst's expectations. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index surged 3.7%, its highest intraday rise since November. The index was helped by a 14.7% jump in Telecom Egypt and Commercial International Bank Egypt jumping 6.1%. Among other gainers, Alexandria Container And Cargo Handling and Abu Qir Fertilizers And Chemical Industries rose 2.4% and 0.5% respectively after they reported rises in half year net profit. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.2% to 10,839 QATAR added 0.4% to 11,154 EGYPT surged 3.7% to 17,411 BAHRAIN rose 0.1% at 1,930 OMAN added 0.2% to 4,763 KUWAIT rose 0.4% to 8,143 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Toby Chopra)
kalkinemedia.com
Kremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz - RIA
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to contacts with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz though has no phone call scheduled with him, a Kremlin spokesman told the state RIA Novosti news agency on Sunday. Germany, previously the West's main holdout on providing modern battle tanks to Ukraine to help...
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
Pakistani rupee plummets as markets adjust to removal of unofficial controls
The Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar on Thursday, central bank data showed — the biggest one-day drop in over two decades — in a slump that may persuade the International Monetary Fund to resume lending to the country.
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries.
U.S. sees some Chinese companies helping Russia's Ukraine effort -source
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States has determined that some Chinese companies are providing non-lethal assistance to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and officials are noting their concern to the Chinese government, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.
The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
CNBC
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
Gold fell on Thursday on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,929.43 per ounce after having slipped as much as $1,919.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
kalkinemedia.com
Nigeria's central bank extends deadline to turn in old naira notes
ABUJA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will extend by 10 days a deadline for swapping old naira currency notes, it said in a statement on Sunday. Nigerians will now have until Feb. 10 to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira notes. The central bank (CBN) started releasing newly designed notes last month but many say they cannot find them at banks or cash machines.
Comments / 0