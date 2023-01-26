ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes

By Md Manzer Hussain Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday after cooling U.S. inflation lifted expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate hikes. The U.S. central bank's preferred gauge for inflation slowed in in December, the government reported on Friday, hitting its lowest level since September 2021. The Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll. Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.2%, supported by gains in financial and energy sector stocks. Saudi oil giant Aramco inched up 0.3%, and the world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, Al Rajhi Bank rose 1.6%. The Qatari Stock index rose 0.4%, with most of its constituent stocks in positive territory. The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank continued its rally with a 0.9% gain and Commercial Bank continued its rally since Monday, settling 2.6% after it climbed 10% on Thursday. The bank reported Tuesday a more than 22% rise in FY net profit, beating analyst's expectations. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index surged 3.7%, its highest intraday rise since November. The index was helped by a 14.7% jump in Telecom Egypt and Commercial International Bank Egypt jumping 6.1%. Among other gainers, Alexandria Container And Cargo Handling and Abu Qir Fertilizers And Chemical Industries rose 2.4% and 0.5% respectively after they reported rises in half year net profit. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.2% to 10,839 QATAR added 0.4% to 11,154 EGYPT surged 3.7% to 17,411 BAHRAIN rose 0.1% at 1,930 OMAN added 0.2% to 4,763 KUWAIT rose 0.4% to 8,143 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Kremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz - RIA

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to contacts with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz though has no phone call scheduled with him, a Kremlin spokesman told the state RIA Novosti news agency on Sunday. Germany, previously the West's main holdout on providing modern battle tanks to Ukraine to help...
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract

Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.

The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar

Gold fell on Thursday on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,929.43 per ounce after having slipped as much as $1,919.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
Nigeria's central bank extends deadline to turn in old naira notes

ABUJA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will extend by 10 days a deadline for swapping old naira currency notes, it said in a statement on Sunday. Nigerians will now have until Feb. 10 to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira notes. The central bank (CBN) started releasing newly designed notes last month but many say they cannot find them at banks or cash machines.

