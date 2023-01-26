Read full article on original website
Light snow moves in this afternoon, mixing with rain along the coast and into Bangor, staying snow for northern Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak low-pressure system will cross the state this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will reach the teens and 20′s across northern Maine, temperatures warm into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s DownEast and along the coast. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-15 mph. Light snow creeps into western and northern Maine by noon, and spreads eastward toward Bangor by around 1 PM. Snow will over spread the state by late afternoon. The coast could see a few flakes before southerly winds usher in warm air, changing snow over to light rain. Bangor will see a brief period of snow before that rain snow line marches northward through the Bangor region. Areas north of Dover-Foxcroft will likely see all snow from this event, with highest totals across northern Maine and the Mountains. Dry air works its way in for the early evening hours which shuts off precipitation across southern Maine and DownEast but snow continues up north later tonight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Somerset, northern Piscataquis, northern Penobscot and all of Aroostook County. This system doesn’t have much moisture and wraps up quickly through tonight, the bulk of the precipitation will end by around 10 PM. Snow fall accumulations are expected to be light, with a dusting along the coast and up to an inch or less for the Bangor region and along the interstate. Just north of Bangor up toward Dover-Foxcroft expect around 1-3″, then north of Dover-Foxcroft and into the mountains, where all snow is expected, could see 3-6″ off accumulation.
