Louisiana State

CBS 58

FBI finds no classified documents at Biden's Delaware vacation home

(CNN) -- The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home on Wednesday and found no documents with classified markings, according to Biden's personal lawyer. Bob Bauer, Biden's attorney, say the FBI did take with them handwritten notes and some materials for further review. The search...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS 58

Minnesota governor signs bill codifying 'fundamental right' to abortion into law

(CNN) -- Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law Tuesday that enshrines the "fundamental right" to access abortion in the state. Abortion is already legal in Minnesota, but in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the Protect Reproductive Options Act goes a step further by outlining that every person has the fundamental right to make "autonomous decisions" about their own reproductive health as well as the right to refuse reproductive health care.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 58

US says Russia is violating key nuclear arms control agreement

(CNN) -- Russia is violating a key nuclear arms control agreement with the United States and continuing to refuse to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities, a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday. "Russia is not complying with its obligation under the New START Treaty to facilitate inspection activities on its...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS 58

TikTok CEO to testify before Congress in March

(CNN) -- TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify at an upcoming hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, a committee spokesperson confirmed to CNN Monday. Chew will be the sole witness at the hearing, scheduled for March 23. He is expected to testify on TikTok's privacy and data security practices, its impact on young users, and its "relationship to the Chinese Communist Party," according to a hearing announcement on the committee's website.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS 58

Trump struggles to fundraise in early weeks of 2024 campaign

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump's political operation brought in $9.5 million in the roughly six weeks after he announced his latest White House bid, according to a source familiar with the fundraising numbers. The haul is smaller than the nearly $11.8 million raised by Trump entities in the six...
IOWA STATE

