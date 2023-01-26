Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
Ann Arbor Home for Sale Looks Like a Party Pad in a Bond Film
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
Why Is Popular Spectacular Spudz Leaving Flint Farmer’s Market?
There's a reason super-fans of the Flint Farmer's Market absolutely love it. Take a look inside, here. So many local start-up restaurants, businesses and long-time family-run shops are there for all of us, under one roof. Let's take a look at one of those businesses growing, so much... It's time to get its own storefront.
Flint’s MCC Celebrates 100 Years, Prahl Center Gets $25M Upgrade
It's undeniable the impact Mott Community College and the Mott Foundation have had on moving Flint and area residents forward in their education and lives. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to see our beloved city grow toward its full potential. Now, as MCC turns 100 years old in 2023, the college will upgrade one of its long-time buildings.
Could Flint, Michigan Benefit from a New Casino? [OPINION]
What is missing from the Flint area? Correct, a casino. The possibility of a casino in Flint, Michigan was highly debated back in the early 1990s in relation to the old AutoWorld location. In 2005, Mayor Don Williamson also proposed a casino just off of I-75 in Mt. Morris. Obviously, those never came to fruition. However, Genesee County and surrounding areas could definitely benefit from a casino being built here.
What Does The Pink ‘X’ And Ribbon Mean On Grand Blanc Road Trees?
Driving down Grand Blanc Road over the weekend, I noticed several trees painted with pink "X" markings and wrapped in pink ribbon. It looked too random to be for a cause. Why are trees along Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc Township marked with pink spray paint?. At first, I...
Fan Favorites: 16 Flint Area Spots With The Best Ranch Dressing
Sometimes condiments graduate to "beverage" status... where you like it so much; you'd drink it from the serving cup... or with a straw. Many of Genesee County's 20+ favorite restaurants serve homemade ranch or a really strong knockoff. Who serves the best homemade ranch dressing in Genesee County, MI?. We...
Poor Deer! Deer Spotted Roaming Lansing Area With a Plastic Pumpkin on Its Head
Lansing's WLNS-TV reports that the deer has been freed from the plastic pumpkin bucket. A crew from the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery freed the animal and posted the video on Facebook. We've shared that video below. (Second video below) * * End Update * *. For weeks now,...
From Homecoming Queen to Acclaimed Photographer, Grand Blanc Alum Debuts in NYC
Kim Myers-Robertson has come a long way since the 19-year-old girl that got off the bus in New York hoping to discover all the magic the city had to offer. Now, the Grand Blanc High School alum is about to see the years of hard work showcased in one amazing show.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0