Read full article on original website
Related
Addison Independent
UPDATED: MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. After being on the job two and a half years, Campbell has built positive relationships with students, teachers and parents, according to his colleagues. MUHS drivers ed teacher George Rooney compared the mood of a teachers’...
Addison Independent
Cornwall woman appointed to ACSD board
The Addison Central School District Board on Tuesday picked Ellen Whelan-Wuest to temporarily fill the Cornwall spot on the panel recently vacated by incumbent Peter Conlon. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Addison Independent
Middlebury noise law enacted
The Middlebury selectboard on Tuesday unanimously approved changes to the town’s noise ordinance that will require loud revelers to tone down their activities two hours earlier on Friday and Saturday nights. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
Addison Independent
Opinion: Working as a page at Ilsley Library
Every Thursday afternoon I get off the bus after a long and tiring day at school and walk the short way to Ilsley Public Library. From the outside, the huge marble building can look intimidating, but I’ve grown up jumping up and down and getting stuck in the old creaky elevator, playing in the stuffed-animal-filled bathtub, and running through the stacks of plastic wrapped books. When I was little, my mom would take me to the library at least twice a week to pick out books, but as I grew up my time spent there became less and less. Until now.
Addison Independent
Lincoln news for Jan. 26
Due to overwhelming demand, the library will be offering another showing of “A People’s Safari to Amazing Kruger Slideshow” by Dale and Lucinda Cockrell on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
Addison Independent
Firefighters celebrate tradition at county dinner
Last week, for the first time in three years, more than 100 local firefighters gathered at the Eagles Club in Vergennes for the annual meeting of the Addison County Firefighters Association (ACFA). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
Addison Independent
Passenger rail gathers momentum
The recently expanded Ethan Allen Express passenger rail service is exceeding state officials’ expectations, while providing a boost for Addison County travelers, innkeepers, students and merchants. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local...
Addison Independent
ANWSD makes deal with support staff
The Addison Northwest School District Board and the Addison Northwest Support Staff Association last week reached an agreement on a new contract. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Addison Independent
ANWSD budget rises; hammer falls on taxes
The Addison Northwest School District (ANWSD) budget that voters will consider on Town Meeting Day calls for a 13.4% spending increase but property tax rate increases are expected to be a fraction of that. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
Comments / 0