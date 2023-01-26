Every Thursday afternoon I get off the bus after a long and tiring day at school and walk the short way to Ilsley Public Library. From the outside, the huge marble building can look intimidating, but I’ve grown up jumping up and down and getting stuck in the old creaky elevator, playing in the stuffed-animal-filled bathtub, and running through the stacks of plastic wrapped books. When I was little, my mom would take me to the library at least twice a week to pick out books, but as I grew up my time spent there became less and less. Until now.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO