TrustedReviews
What is Samsung Health? Samsung’s health and fitness app explained
Samsung Health looks to provide users with valuable insight into their health and fitness, but is it really as good as alternatives from Apple and Google?. We dive into Samsung Health and explore what it can do and, equally as important, what it can’t do compared to popular alternatives. Is it the health monitoring platform for you? Keep reading to find out.
TrustedReviews
Trusted Recommends: Fujifilm’s latest camera gets a rave five-star review
OPINION: Welcome to yet another edition of Trusted Recommends, where we go through all the top-scoring products we’ve reviewed over the past fortnight. Despite the interruption of CES at the start of the year, there have been plenty of products that have made their way through our test rooms, and the following represent the products we’ve thought are good enough to be awarded recommended badges.
TrustedReviews
How to set up a secure folder on a Samsung phone
Here’s how you can quickly protect your apps and sensitive data using Secure Folder on a Samsung smartphone. The Secure Folder is directly protected by Samsung’s Knox Security suite, providing a high level of protection against hackers and other malicious actors. It’s a very helpful feature not only for businesses but consumers — you can never be too careful about these things, after all.
TrustedReviews
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Where’s the new iMac, Apple?
OPINION: Apple’s been on a roll with updating many of its Mac products since the start of 2023, with the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini picking up notable spec bumps for the new year. The MacBook Pro 2023 – which I am currently putting through its paces as I...
TrustedReviews
PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?
With the release of the PSVR 2, it’s time to ask how this new VR headset compares to what’s come before. Sony has been gearing up to release its latest headset with the PlayStation VR 2. It is already available to pre-order from the PlayStation website with the full launch coming on 23rd February 2023.
TrustedReviews
Which apps are on Sky Glass and Stream?
Sky’s Glass TV and Stream puck fill out its complement of streaming devices as shuffles away from satellite transmission and more towards delivery of content over the internet. Both devices look to make it easier for customers to watch their favourite content, whether it’s through Sky TV or through...
TrustedReviews
Pixel 6a just keeps dropping in price – you won’t believe how cheap it is now
The Google Pixel 6a already offers some of the best value on the market, but we’re almost offended by how good this latest deal is for Google’s Android 13 handset. Buy Mobiles is, somehow, offering a Pixel 6a with no upfront cost and 100GB of data for an insane £14 a month on Three’s 5G network. Quite frankly, that’s a ridiculous deal and we’re not sure how anyone is making any money on it.
TrustedReviews
How to change your password in Windows 11
Here is the simplest way to change your password in Windows 11 in only a few steps. Almost every platform nowadays requires you to sign up to access its services, which means you’ll inevitably be left with a long list of passwords that you need to remember. For many of us, keeping track of so many passwords means that at least a few of them will end up looking the same, which can be detrimental to our online safety.
