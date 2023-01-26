If you’ve ever walked down the greeting card aisle during the holidays, you know that physical cards remain popular. While digital options exist, the joy of receiving a tangible card is hard to replace. However, cramming cards into drawers or a pile of papers doesn’t honor them and can even ruin them in the long run. To truly treasure them as keepsakes, they should be stored in a way that keeps them safe so you can enjoy them in the future. Below is a list of ten different methods for storing and preserving your cherished cards.

11 DAYS AGO