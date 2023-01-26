Read full article on original website
Business idea: Wooden Pallet Flipping
If you’ve ever walked through a Costco, you’ve probably seen wooden pallets like this. Businesses use them to stack, store, and transport materials or products. They also allow forklifts to easily pick them up.
Well-known store chain opening new location in Illinois
A well-known and nostalgic store chain that has been around since 1988 is opening another new location in Illinois next month. Read on to learn more. Starting in early February, the popular store chain Play It Again Sports will start operations at its new Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to local reports.
6 things you should never store in bathroom cabinets (and where to put them instead)
Ever wondered what you should store under a bathroom sink and what you should not? I asked a professional organizer for her top tips
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Dawn Dish Soap and This Special Sponge Is the Magic Tools for Actually Cleaning Walls
Step aside messy kids, mom's got this.
The best flooring trends to look out for in 2023
A new year has arrived and so have the interior trends set to shape the months ahead. And when it comes to flooring, bold patterns, cosy carpets and neutral colours inspired by the natural world will be big in 2023. 'For 2023, giving our homes a new lease of life...
These 3D Printed Tiny Houses Are Made Using Recycled Plastic
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Illinois Food Stamps Schedule: When Payments Hit Link Cards in February 2023
SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture anti-hunger program that boosts the food budget of low-income households. The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, and participants can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.
The 15 Best Mattresses in a Box, According to People Who Have Slept on Them
Boxed mattresses are everywhere these days, which begs the question: Which ones are worth the money? Here are 15 top picks—from Casper to Tuft & Needle—according to our friends, family and coworkers.
The Fabric Softener Hack That Will Keep Your Windows Dust-Free
This cleaning hack has inspired others to find creative uses for fabric softeners when working around the house. Let's break down why it works.
Shoppers Are Ordering Multiples of This Top-Rated Duvet Cover Set That's 'Like Resting on a Cloud'
“I never want to leave my bed!” As temperatures continue to plummet across the nation, we are bundling up in fleece-lined everything and wrapping up in cozy throws to keep warm. While thick clothes are good for keeping you cozy during the day, they can feel stifling when you sleep. That's when soft bedding comes in handy. Looking to upgrade your down comforter? Then consider the Becky Cameron Three-Piece Duvet Bedding Set that Target shoppers call "luxurious." Each set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow...
Amazon’s Cheap Mattress Lifter Is the Secret to a Perfectly Made Bed
Changing your favorite organic cotton sheets sounds easy, but even the best boxed beds and memory foam mattresses are cumbersome to make. Reaching the far-back corners with fitted sheets can be complicated and time-consuming if you’re not a professional body builder. The Bed MadeEZ mattress lifter tool helps make beds faster than ever, though. It’s so good that it’s racked up over 2,200 five-star Amazon ratings.
Chicago Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois
If you want to visit a simple mall that offers you a wide variety of shops and restaurants, I recommend: Chicago Ridge Mall; Here you can buy all the products you need for your home, harmonium or daily life. On the other hand, the live events are attractive and entertaining adapted for the whole family.
Where To Place Your Kitchen Appliances, According To Vastu Shastra
Vastu shastra can impact how a house is built, the direction it faces, and the furniture it contains. But what does it say about kitchen appliances? Find out.
Why You Should Avoid Getting A Leather Couch
Leather couches are classic and add a sense of sophistication to your design. Unfortunately, there are many reasons to avoid getting a leather couch.
How to Store Cards to Prevent Damage to Your Keepsakes
If you’ve ever walked down the greeting card aisle during the holidays, you know that physical cards remain popular. While digital options exist, the joy of receiving a tangible card is hard to replace. However, cramming cards into drawers or a pile of papers doesn’t honor them and can even ruin them in the long run. To truly treasure them as keepsakes, they should be stored in a way that keeps them safe so you can enjoy them in the future. Below is a list of ten different methods for storing and preserving your cherished cards.
House Digest Survey: Where Is Your Favorite Place To Buy Kitchenware?
We asked and you let us know which stores you rely on most for the items you use to stock your kitchen cabinets and make meals for the week.
Sleep Solid With These Top Pet-Hair-Resistant Sheets, Bedding, and Accessories
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. A good night’s sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Long-term, it helps optimize the function of every system in your body, from brain and immune system function to digestion and athletic performance. But loose pet hairs in your sheets and bedding can interrupt that essential rest and, for some, aggravate allergies and asthma, resulting in poor or lost sleep. Thankfully, you can choose from a range sheet and bedding brands and products available today. Nothing...
Why You Should Avoid Buying A Mattress Containing Fiberglass
You might expect home insulation, boats, swimming pools, or auto parts to contain fiberglass, but mattresses? Learn why this invention may not be a good idea.
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning
I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
