abcnews4.com
Shifa Free Clinic expands to North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new 5,000 square-foot expansion for Shifa Free Clinic opened on Jan. 26 on Clements Ferry Road, just off I-526. According to a press release, the new facility is equipped with five patient rooms and a specialized area for eyecare. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, OB/GYN, ophthalmology and pediatric care.
abcnews4.com
CCSD to co-host Focus on Families Expo on Jan. 28
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will co-host the first Focus on Families Expo today, Jan. 28, in partnership with Boykin Real Estate. According to a press release from the CCSD, the expo will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cooper River Center...
Stroke survivor reunites with co-worker who saved his life
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 51-year-old stroke survivor was reunited Thursday with a co-worker credited with saving his life. Shavon Felder noticed her Volvo co-worker Nate Robinson’s speech was slurred while he was talking with her last December. “When he first said my name, it was slurred, and I knew it wasn’t right. So, I […]
abcnews4.com
Family of three assisted by American Red Cross after home fire in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family on Amy Drive whose home was damaged by a fire the evening of Jan. 26. The American Red Cross announced the assistance in a press release on Jan. 27. According to the press...
abcnews4.com
New director named at Lowcountry Graduate Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Jessica Carter will be the new director of the Lowcountry Graduate Center (LGC). Carter was announced as the new director in a press release from the LGC on Jan. 27. She will assume her new role on Jan. 31. According to the press release, Carter...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. animal shelter over ‘max capacity’
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center says they need the community’s help as the shelter cannot take in more animals. In a Facebook post, the shelter says they are over max capacity, and because rescues and other nearby shelters are full, they have nowhere to send the animals.
abcnews4.com
15-month-old in North Charleston goes missing
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are searching for a 15-month juvenile who went missing after Jan. 25. According to a flyer from the NCPD, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart is a black male with a light tone complexion. He...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston chef named one of three 2023 S.C. Chef Ambassadors
Executive chef Marcus Shell from downtown’s French restaurant 39 Rue de Jean was named one of the three new Chef Ambassadors for South Carolina. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced Thursday the three new chef ambassadors for 2023. “We’re proud to have these three outstanding chefs represent South Carolina this...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston ENT & Allergy Moving into New North Mt. Pleasant Office
Charleston ENT and Allergy will begin welcoming patients to their new North Mt. Pleasant office at 403 Faison Road on January 30th. The new building in the North 33 development provides the opportunity to provide additional services to our patients in the growing North Mt. Pleasant population. In the new...
Family searching for missing teen with medical issues
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
abcnews4.com
BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has hired architects to help design a new courthouse that they want to last for at least the next few decades. The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895 and has had several renovations over the years to expand its footprint. Now, the county said they need a new building to handle future growth.
abcnews4.com
Submissions open for the 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Applicants will have until Feb. 20 to submit their best or favorite work from 2022 in the City Gallery's 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition. The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs announced the open call for submissions in a press release on Jan....
live5news.com
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation. Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to...
abcnews4.com
Colleton County School District to hold board retreat on Jan. 28
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County School District's school board retreat is scheduled for today, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. The school board retreat will be preceded by a special Board of Education meeting the same day at 8:45 a.m., according to the district. According to the...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lane of Hwy. 17 in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash Sunday morning in West Ashley has blocked a lane of Savannah Highway. Police said crews from Dominion Energy were at the scene working to repair utility lines in the area. The crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. on Savannah Highway near McLeod Road, dispatchers say.
Family-owned ‘Hangar 72’ restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant has opened its doors to customers near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Family-owned Hangar 72 Sports Tavern offers an Americana-style menu from burgers to wings, prime rib, and more. “We offer a full-service bar, three dining areas, multiple TVs including a 110″ big screen and an […]
crbjbizwire.com
Iconic Olde Colony Bakery Changes Ownership
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that Thomas Boulware, SIOR, CCIM represented Olde Colony Baking Corporation in the sale of their property and assets located at 519 Wando Lane, Mt Pleasant to GH Wando, LLC. The property is used as a commercial baking operation to support the Olde Colony Bakery, which began operation in Charleston in the 1940s. The purchaser intends to continue the operation as The Olde Colony Bakery.
abcnews4.com
Summerville Alumnae Chapter to host health symposium on Jan. 28
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host an economic, physical and mental health symposium for the Dorchester County community today, Jan. 28. According to a press release, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alston...
