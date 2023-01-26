ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Davis
3d ago

I won't hold my breath ....Janet prefers to give it to the illegals in Portland, Lewiston and Auburn ....

Washington Examiner

Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan

(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs.
orangeandbluepress.com

$450 To $1,500 A One-Time Check Will Be Heading To Millions Of Americans

A one-time check worth between $450 and $1,500 in two states will be out in just days. The one-time payments are courtesy of the Colorado Cash Back Program as well as a winter energy relief rebate in Maine. In this article, we provide you with the requirements for both and when precisely you should expect your checks to arrive.
Q106.5

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
The Maine Monitor

Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities

Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most

Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
103.7 WCYY

The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All

If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
97.5 WOKQ

The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors

If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
R.A. Heim

Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February

Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
101.9 The Rock

These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine

Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
103.7 WCYY

Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine

I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
wabi.tv

Light snow moves in this afternoon, mixing with rain along the coast and into Bangor, staying snow for northern Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak low-pressure system will cross the state this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will reach the teens and 20′s across northern Maine, temperatures warm into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s DownEast and along the coast. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-15 mph. Light snow creeps into western and northern Maine by noon, and spreads eastward toward Bangor by around 1 PM. Snow will over spread the state by late afternoon. The coast could see a few flakes before southerly winds usher in warm air, changing snow over to light rain. Bangor will see a brief period of snow before that rain snow line marches northward through the Bangor region. Areas north of Dover-Foxcroft will likely see all snow from this event, with highest totals across northern Maine and the Mountains. Dry air works its way in for the early evening hours which shuts off precipitation across southern Maine and DownEast but snow continues up north later tonight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Somerset, northern Piscataquis, northern Penobscot and all of Aroostook County. This system doesn’t have much moisture and wraps up quickly through tonight, the bulk of the precipitation will end by around 10 PM. Snow fall accumulations are expected to be light, with a dusting along the coast and up to an inch or less for the Bangor region and along the interstate. Just north of Bangor up toward Dover-Foxcroft expect around 1-3″, then north of Dover-Foxcroft and into the mountains, where all snow is expected, could see 3-6″ off accumulation.
