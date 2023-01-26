Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
WEAR
Man fatally shot at Escambia County house party on Pin High Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed after being shot at a large house party early Sunday morning in Bellview. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place at a residence on Pin High Drive just after 1 a.m. Deputies say when...
ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
WEAR
Part of Scenic Hwy blocked off by Pensacola Police for active death investigation
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead on the side of a road in Pensacola Sunday morning. The Pensacola Police department says officers responded to the area of Scenic Hwy and Langley Ave. around 8:50 a.m. Officers say a dead body was reportedly...
WEAR
Man charged with stealing work truck from Pensacola gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after he stole another man's work truck at a Pensacola gas station Thursday, according to an arrest report. 32-year-old Joshua Cohens is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of marijuana for the incident that took place at the Murphy Express on North Navy Boulevard.
WEAR
Report: Escambia County convicted felon found with meth after sleeping at gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-convicted felon is back in Escambia County Jail this week after being found with a trafficking amount of meth during a search outside of an Escambia County gas station, according to an arrest report. 37-year-old James Nunnelley, of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with possession...
Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022. On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery […]
WEAR
Deputies search for missing, endangered 31-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered woman in Escambia County. Deputies say 31-year-old Brandi Gayle Harrell was last seen Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. driving a white golf cart in the area of Barth and Brickyard Road. According to deputies, Harrell...
WEAR
State Attorney's Office comments on Pensacola teen's carjacking sentence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office is commenting Friday on the 30-year sentence of a Pensacola teen for an armed carjacking. 18-year-old Shawn Ladarius Albert was sentenced to 30 years in state prison Thursday for robbing and carjacking a woman in front of her Pensacola home with a pellet gun on May 7, 2022.
WEAR
Officials: Car seats save children in Escambia County rollover crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Car seats are being credited with saving two young children after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com reports that a GMC Yukon was driving on North Pine Barren Road when it drove into the path of a Nissan Rogue traveling on Highway 168. The...
WEAR
22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
WEAR
Stepfather charged for allegedly torturing, abusing 4 children in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing his four stepchildren in Flomaton, Alabama. 57-year-old Anthony Williams is charged with three felony counts of torture - willful child abuse. According to the Flomaton Police Department, the Florida Children Family Services in Pensacola forwarded a child abuse case...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff, friends of Cassie Carli react to Spanevelo federal indictment
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Thursday was a win for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and friends of Cassie Carli, they said, as they announced the federal indictment against Carli’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo. “This is a great day for Santa Rosa County,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. “Because we are getting a scumbag off […]
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
WEAR
'Jesse just took it and didn't wanna do the work': LaCoste victims speak on their losses
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola contractor has been arrested for the second time in three months on charges relating to theft of one of his clients. Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on multiple counts of larceny and fraud. Lacoste was arrested and charged with larceny last November in...
WEAR
Police investigate disturbing social media posts involving Gulf Breeze High School
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Parents and students in Gulf Breeze are on edge after some disturbing posts surfaced on social media this week. An investigation found there was no direct threat to students or staff at Gulf Breeze High School. WEAR News spoke with police and school leaders Friday about...
Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drive-by shooting: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting. Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes man gets 5 years in prison for possessing machine gun to further drug trafficking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a machine gun to further of a drug-trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday. According to court documents, Mobile police arrested Jayden Deonte Cassino, 21, was...
Comments / 3