The slice of ocean squeezed between Florida and the Bahamas is one of the most well-studied marine environments in the world, and yet it's also the epicenter of a lasting geological mystery. Since at least the 1930s, scientists in the region have noticed strange, billowing white clouds appearing in the turquoise tranquility of the water's surface. The curious phenomenon is called a 'whiting event', and scientists still don't understand why it occurs in the Bahamas. It has become a sort of 'white whale' for researchers at the nearby University of South Florida (USF). The perplexing patches of light-colored ocean are sometimes noticed in other...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO