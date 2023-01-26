Read full article on original website
Related
Florida man swept away in shark-infested waters by powerful current details shocking survival
Dylan Gartenmayer details his spearfishing experience when he was carried away by a powerful current on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
Mysterious White Clouds Keep Popping Up Near The Bahamas, And No One Knows Why
The slice of ocean squeezed between Florida and the Bahamas is one of the most well-studied marine environments in the world, and yet it's also the epicenter of a lasting geological mystery. Since at least the 1930s, scientists in the region have noticed strange, billowing white clouds appearing in the turquoise tranquility of the water's surface. The curious phenomenon is called a 'whiting event', and scientists still don't understand why it occurs in the Bahamas. It has become a sort of 'white whale' for researchers at the nearby University of South Florida (USF). The perplexing patches of light-colored ocean are sometimes noticed in other...
Mysterious whiting events in the ocean have scientists baffled
For more than seven years, scientists have been scratching their heads, trying to figure out what causes mysterious whiting events in our oceans. One of the most recent events, which was photographed from space back in 2015, showcases several large white deposits in the water of the Bahamas. Of course,...
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survived
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain
California's largest lake by volume, Lake Shasta, has risen by 21 feet in just two weeks.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
US Coast guard officials stop 22 Mexican fishermen, seized nearly 600 pounds illegally caught fish
22 Mexican fishermen in five lanchas were taken to border enforcement after being caught illegal fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Comments / 3