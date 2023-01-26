ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
At least 5 people killed in a Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Israeli emergency officials told Israel radio at least five people were killed and several more injured in a shooting attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. Police say the attacker was "neutralized" though other reports say they might be looking for another assailant. The attack occurred as Jews marked the weekly...

