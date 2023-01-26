Read full article on original website
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
JSL Chili Cook-off The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe will be hosting their annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. EST. The event will feature various types of chili, a car show and a good time with friends and neighbors. For more information,...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
WJHG-TV
Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
Magic in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Magic is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend. It’s being brought by an internet sensation most commonly known for a stunt where he split his body in half. It’s racked up millions of views on YouTube. Andy Gross is from Los Angeles but his talents will be highlighted […]
WJHG-TV
Volunteers hope new homeless count gets more funding for resources
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Point In Time survey or PIT, counts how many homeless people are living in our communities. Volunteers with Doorways of Northwest Florida are helping make sure they are accurately counted for the year. “Whenever you survey somebody, you ask them where they stayed the...
President of ABC News attends local organization’s founders day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was a monumental day for a local sorority chapter. The Xi Omicron Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated celebrated Founders’ Day in Callaway. Every year the women of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated recognize the remarkable women who founded the organization in 1908. “We are […]
WJHG-TV
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
Famous artist display set for the weekend in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —This weekend, locals will be able to view a photography exhibit that will transport them back through time. Photography teacher, Frank Jackowiak is showcasing the work of Vivian Maier. Vivian Maier was a nanny who spent time in Chicago, New York, and France. In her spare time, she liked to take […]
WJHG-TV
Precautionary water boil notice for PCB east end
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach Water System has announced a precautionary water boil notice to all PCB residents and businesses east of Richard Jackson Blvd. The notice states:. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in...
PC commissioners plan new ordinance to regulate rehabilitation homes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last eighteen months, residents have expressed frustration over Oxford houses in Panama City. During a workshop on Thursday afternoon, Panama City commissioners discussed their plans and gathered public input about a new ordinance that would regulate how many rehab homes are in the area. The ordinance would control […]
Bay weightlifter looking for redemption at state
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay senior weightlifter Kahlan Gant wants redemption after placing second at state last season. In her first season in the sport of weightlifting, Gant placed second at state competition. “What’s scary is with Kahlan, this is only her second year.” Bay Head Weightlifting Coach Greg Bailie said. For Gant, second […]
cenlanow.com
Rapid population increase in Panama City Beach raises zoning concerns
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Panhandle. All those new residents mean fluctuations in population within the city limits. Council members said those changes require redrawing the boundaries for the city’s four political wards. Panama City Beach’s...
Bay Co. hosts commercial driver’s licenses classes at GCSC Southport campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College and Bay County have struck a deal that will help meet the need for truck drivers. The college will allow Bay County to use the North Bay campus driving range to help train people for commercial driver’s licenses (CDL). Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials approached […]
Computer malfunction causes massive boil water notice in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Panama City Beach residents who live east of Richard Jackson Boulevard should boil their water until further notice, Panama City Beach officials said Friday. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in pressure on January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:30 […]
WJHG-TV
Bay Girls Soccer Has to Forfeit District Tournament Game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Tornadoes were scheduled to take on West Florida in the 2nd round of the 4A District 1 tournament on Monday. However, we’ve learned from Bay’s Athletic Director Glenn Manley and Assistant Soccer Coach James Rollins, the ladies have suffered 5 different injuries to players. With no JV team to pull from, the team does not have enough girls to make the trip, thus ending their run in the district tournament after only a 4-0 round 1 win over Gadsden County. Hopefully, they’ll get a chance at the state tournament and be healthy enough to make a run.
Rutherford sweeps Chipley with senior night win
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford girls basketball team picked up their last regular season home win over the Chipley Tigers 67-39 on Thursday night. The Rams improved to 20-1 and will visit Munroe on Friday, January 27. The Tigers fell to 19-5 to end the regular season and will play Altha in the […]
floridaconstructionnews.com
Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
Spotted Seatrout Harvest Closes In Western Panhandle On Feb. 1
Recreational harvest of spotted seatrout closes Feb. 1 in the Western Panhandle Management Region (Escambia County through the portions of Gulf County west of 85 degrees 13.76 minutes west longitude but NOT including Indian Pass or Indian Lagoon). Spotted seatrout harvest will reopen in the
WATCH: Video shows explosive lightning strike in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man’s Ring camera captured the moment a lightning strike caused an explosion. A roof was struck at a home near Lindenwood Drive by lightning and causing the burst. Bobby Hick’s told News 13 “it shook the whole house and startled us” around 5:50 Wednesday morning. He added […]
FDOT to hold meeting to discuss Pipeline Road safety concerns
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s growing concern about safety and traffic at Highway 231 and Pipeline Road. Pipeline Road used to be the primary access for a handful of residents that lived off Highway 231 in northern Bay County. Resident Gregory Spears has lived on the street for around 16 years. “We had dogs […]
