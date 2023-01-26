ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Comments / 0

Related
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

JSL Chili Cook-off The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe will be hosting their annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. EST. The event will feature various types of chili, a car show and a good time with friends and neighbors. For more information,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Magic in Panama City Beach this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Magic is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend. It’s being brought by an internet sensation most commonly known for a stunt where he split his body in half. It’s racked up millions of views on YouTube. Andy Gross is from Los Angeles but his talents will be highlighted […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Volunteers hope new homeless count gets more funding for resources

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Point In Time survey or PIT, counts how many homeless people are living in our communities. Volunteers with Doorways of Northwest Florida are helping make sure they are accurately counted for the year. “Whenever you survey somebody, you ask them where they stayed the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

President of ABC News attends local organization’s founders day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was a monumental day for a local sorority chapter. The Xi Omicron Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated celebrated Founders’ Day in Callaway. Every year the women of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated recognize the remarkable women who founded the organization in 1908. “We are […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Famous artist display set for the weekend in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —This weekend, locals will be able to view a photography exhibit that will transport them back through time. Photography teacher, Frank Jackowiak is showcasing the work of Vivian Maier. Vivian Maier was a nanny who spent time in Chicago, New York, and France. In her spare time, she liked to take […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Precautionary water boil notice for PCB east end

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach Water System has announced a precautionary water boil notice to all PCB residents and businesses east of Richard Jackson Blvd. The notice states:. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PC commissioners plan new ordinance to regulate rehabilitation homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last eighteen months, residents have expressed frustration over Oxford houses in Panama City. During a workshop on Thursday afternoon, Panama City commissioners discussed their plans and gathered public input about a new ordinance that would regulate how many rehab homes are in the area. The ordinance would control […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay weightlifter looking for redemption at state

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay senior weightlifter Kahlan Gant wants redemption after placing second at state last season. In her first season in the sport of weightlifting, Gant placed second at state competition. “What’s scary is with Kahlan, this is only her second year.” Bay Head Weightlifting Coach Greg Bailie said. For Gant, second […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay Girls Soccer Has to Forfeit District Tournament Game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Tornadoes were scheduled to take on West Florida in the 2nd round of the 4A District 1 tournament on Monday. However, we’ve learned from Bay’s Athletic Director Glenn Manley and Assistant Soccer Coach James Rollins, the ladies have suffered 5 different injuries to players. With no JV team to pull from, the team does not have enough girls to make the trip, thus ending their run in the district tournament after only a 4-0 round 1 win over Gadsden County. Hopefully, they’ll get a chance at the state tournament and be healthy enough to make a run.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Rutherford sweeps Chipley with senior night win

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford girls basketball team picked up their last regular season home win over the Chipley Tigers 67-39 on Thursday night. The Rams improved to 20-1 and will visit Munroe on Friday, January 27. The Tigers fell to 19-5 to end the regular season and will play Altha in the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Video shows explosive lightning strike in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man’s Ring camera captured the moment a lightning strike caused an explosion. A roof was struck at a home near Lindenwood Drive by lightning and causing the burst. Bobby Hick’s told News 13 “it shook the whole house and startled us” around 5:50 Wednesday morning. He added […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

FDOT to hold meeting to discuss Pipeline Road safety concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s growing concern about safety and traffic at Highway 231 and Pipeline Road. Pipeline Road used to be the primary access for a handful of residents that lived off Highway 231 in northern Bay County.  Resident Gregory Spears has lived on the street for around 16 years.  “We had dogs […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy