Hurricane, UT

eastidahonews.com

Slain Utah girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried

ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight’s daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she...
ENOCH, UT
KSLTV

Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
RIVERSIDE, CA
ABC 4

One hospitalized with gunshot injury, St. George police seek suspect

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A person arrived at the St. George Regional Hospital with a gunshot injury on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving police searching for a suspect. According to St. George Police Department, a call was made by a citizen around 10 p.m. on Monday, reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Red Tree Circle in Bloomington Hills. Responding officers reported finding evidence in the area that supported shots had been fired, though the evidence found was not released.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!

IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, UT
890kdxu.com

Gallery: St George, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Rain And Snowfall

With record rain and snowfall this January, the southern Utah landscapes are all clean and ready to be explored and photographed. Southern Utah does its fair share of showing off in the summer with all of the outdoor activities it has to offer. Plenty of bike paths, hiking trails, reservoirs and mountains to climb or rappel. But there is something else southern Utah has to offer. Mild temps and gorgeous views in the winter. It's something the snowbirds have know for years.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

