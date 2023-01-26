ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones wants Mike McCarthy to coach the Cowboys as long as Tom Landry and fans were in disbelief

Still reeling from their latest humiliating playoff defeat, the Dallas Cowboys are busy picking up the pieces as they prepare for the 2023 offseason. But before Dallas dives into the thick of free agency and preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, head coach Mike McCarthy had a few choice words while reflecting on the year that was during a Thursday press conference.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News

The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
FanBuzz

Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California

I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner

Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
VikingsTerritory

Mike Zimmer Reemerges for Prominent Gig

Mike Zimmer is credited with reestablishing the Minnesota Vikings winning ways after the franchise encountered a dark stretch from 2010 to 2013. Zimmer reigned in Minnesota for eight seasons, tallying the NFL’s 10th-best record on his watch from 2014 to 2021. But after back-to-back mediocre and losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota veered in a different direction, firing Zimmer and hiring Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Message For Mike McCarthy Goes Viral

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters. During the course of their interaction, McCarthy revealed what team owner Jerry Jones told him. According to McCarthy, Jones wants him to be the head coach of the Cowboys for as long as Tom Landry was. "Cowboys coach ...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy