DC Dan Quinn is staying with Dallas Cowboys, but OC Kellen Moore is no lock to return
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy declined to commit to Kellen Moore’s return as offensive coordinator. He said he is still being evaluated.
Jerry Jones Makes Outlandish Claim Regarding Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy sees himself coaching the Dallas Cowboys for a long time — 26 more seasons perhaps?. Amid speculation his job could be on the line heading into next season following a Divisional Round playoff exit, McCarthy said Thursday he has the vote of confidence from owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Jerry Jones wants Mike McCarthy to coach the Cowboys as long as Tom Landry and fans were in disbelief
Still reeling from their latest humiliating playoff defeat, the Dallas Cowboys are busy picking up the pieces as they prepare for the 2023 offseason. But before Dallas dives into the thick of free agency and preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, head coach Mike McCarthy had a few choice words while reflecting on the year that was during a Thursday press conference.
Cowboys ‘Promise’ to Jalen Ramsey? A $50M Trade Idea
Should the Cowboys pay the price to trade for the cap-strapped Rams’ Jalen Ramsey?
Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future
Parcells believes in the modern Dallas Cowboys but has a dire outlook for the team's rushing future.
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
NFL Fines San Francisco 49ers Linebacker for Hit on Dallas Cowboys Running Back
Dre Greenlaw’s paycheck will take a hit for a hit he levied on Ezekiel Elliott last weekend. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker was slapped with a fine by the NFL on Saturday for the action. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the league fined Greenlaw $10,609 for...
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
McClain: When it comes to pursuing DeMeco Ryans, Texans could lose bidding war with Broncos’ Walmart money
If the Texans want to hire Ryans, they should hope Walton and Penner handle the negotiations like their Walmart slogan says: “Save Money, Live Better.”
Green Bay 'prefers to move on' from Rodgers; NFC North impact
Will the Vikings run it back and go all-in with Rodgers out of the division or will they hit the reset button to avoid falling behind all three teams in the division?
Panthers, HC Frank Reich reportedly agree to 4-year contract
The Carolina Panthers are giving Frank Reich four years to become an overnight sensation. As first reported by Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer, the contract between the Panthers and their new head coach Frank Reich is a four-year deal. The exact terms of the agreement are not yet known.
Cowboys Sign Mexico OL Isaac Alarcon; McCarthy as Landry
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
Report: Kellen Moore told Cowboys he was 1st runner-up for Panthers HC job
On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers gave their gold medal to Frank Reich—naming him their new and sixth full-time head coach in franchise history. So, who got the silver?. According to Kellen Moore, it was Kellen Moore. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that the 34-year-old offensive coordinator told...
Mike Zimmer Reemerges for Prominent Gig
Mike Zimmer is credited with reestablishing the Minnesota Vikings winning ways after the franchise encountered a dark stretch from 2010 to 2013. Zimmer reigned in Minnesota for eight seasons, tallying the NFL’s 10th-best record on his watch from 2014 to 2021. But after back-to-back mediocre and losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota veered in a different direction, firing Zimmer and hiring Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
Top Candidate Reportedly Emerges For Broncos' Head Coaching Job
Who's going to be the head coach in Denver next season? One of the hottest questions of the 2023 offseason may soon have an answer, at least according to one report this Thursday. In an update to the Broncos' head coaching search, Mike Klis of Denver's 9News has announced that ...
Look: Jerry Jones' Message For Mike McCarthy Goes Viral
On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters. During the course of their interaction, McCarthy revealed what team owner Jerry Jones told him. According to McCarthy, Jones wants him to be the head coach of the Cowboys for as long as Tom Landry was. "Cowboys coach ...
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
