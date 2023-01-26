Petition to keep Jeff Saturday from becoming Colts HC gains over 1,500 signatures

Jeff Saturday Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

An online petition attempting to keep Jeff Saturday from becoming the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts was launched Wednesday afternoon and already has nearly 1,600 signatures as of Thursday morning.

Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reported on the petition Wednesday night, a document that was created by Colts fan Shawn Ward. In a message addressed to owner Jim Irsay, the organizer wrote "We as Colts fans will always love the memories of the SB XLI team; we love the former players and the people they've become, but we don't want Jeff Saturday as the head coach of this team going forward. Please hire someone with experience and save your fan base from revolting and losing interest."

The petition was launched through Change.org and is titled "Don't hire Jeff Saturday as head coach." Colts' brass shocked the NFL world in early November when the former All-Pro center was chosen to replace Frank Reich, despite having no previous college or NFL coaching experience.

According to Atkins, Saturday is one of four reported finalists so far for the head coaching job, but "it's a growing list" and "could reach at least seven candidates and features former head coaches, Super Bowl-winning assistants and current coordinators." NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday morning that Saturday was still Irsay's No. 1 choice for the job.

After winning his coaching debut in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday lost seven straight to close the season and wrapped up the campaign at 4-12-1.

While talking with the media earlier this month, general manager Chris Ballard admitted that he had some concerns over the decision to hire Saturday as the interim head coach. The GM added that he would be leading head-coaching search, but Irsay would "make the final call."

It was reported Wednesday that Irsay wants Saturday back as the head coach, but he has been getting some pushback from other members of the organization.

Per Atkins, fans have been tweeting the hashtag #SaturdayLeave at Irsay, and with the 63-year-old being "the most active NFL owner on Twitter," the message could finally get through.