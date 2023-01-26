ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
Mickel DeNino (Photo courtesy Luigi Deli Meat Market)

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love.

Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.

“Mike has been a staple employee & manager to our small business…Everyone that walked through the doors of Luigi’s knew Mike. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed his job to the fullest, even until the end,” the business wrote in a Facebook post. “Luigi’s will always be there but without Mike it will not be the same. We will always remember his bright smile & caring soul, his funny jokes & his catchy commercials playing throughout the store. He is one example that STR really is the ‘little town with the big heart’.”

Mike had a huge impact on the community, with the deli’s social media post reaching over 600 reactions and nearly 350 comments, all showing love and support.

“I’ve been going there for 22 years and Mike was such an icon for Luigi’s. Always friendly and helpful. This is such devastating news. RIP Mike. You will be missed,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Mike was a great guy. It was amazing how he knew everyone and their whole family and never forgot a name. We will miss his smile and conversations. I pray his family and friends will find comfort during this time.”

Mike’s influence even touched South Toms River EMS, who wrote “Mike was an icon of Luigi Deli Meat Market. Mike was a one of a kind and would always take care of the Squad when we needed anything. He was a Generous soul who would always put others before himself. We will miss Mike so much.”

Patty Peterson
3d ago

he will be missed by everyone....one of a kind....a great dear friend..employee...father...just now words can express our heart ache...we love u Mike....ur little buddy is heart broken....she loves u dearly as we all do

