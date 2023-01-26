Read full article on original website
Allison Jane
5d ago
There should be no statute of limitations on assault of a child. By the time their brains have finished developing at age 25 and realize the extent of what they went through, it’s too late and there is no justice.
3
Tamara McIntyre
6d ago
His business and his privilege, let him get away with what he has done….it’s crazy how a persons labels dictate access.
3
click orlando
Charity volunteer faces molestation charges in Volusia County, deputies seek additional victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was arrested on charges the he molested two girls several years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said both girls, now teenagers, reported Gregory Somers molested them while staying at their home in Volusia County sometime in the 2013 to 2015 timeframe.
WESH
1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
WESH
Deputies: Seminole County student accused of selling brownies with marijuana at high school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a high school student had to be transported to the hospital following a possible overdose, according to Seminole County deputies. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a student at Lake Mary High School was selling brownies Wednesday. A fellow student...
flaglerlive.com
Man and Woman Spray-Painting Stolen Truck Scarlet Red Draw Attention, and Arrest
Dayanly C. Gonzalez, 33, and Reinier Perez Torres, 28, both of Tampa, are facing six felony charges between them for the alleged theft of a semi truck registered in Mississippi and belonging to Coral Gables-based Tobico Logistics. The couple had themselves tipped off a witness to their theft when the...
WESH
Intense video shows Flagler deputy revive man experiencing possible overdose behind the wheel
A Flagler County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero for helping to resuscitate a man who possibly overdosed. The man was allegedly driving recklessly down U.S. 1 and passed Deputy Stogdan on his way home from work. The driver then crashed into the back of another vehicle, deputies said.
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.
WESH
Defense psychologists say man charged with Daytona Beach couple’s murder hears voices
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge in Daytona Beach is considering testimony about whether a man accused of murdering a husband and wife during Bike Week last year is competent to stand trial. Thirty-three-year-old Jean Macean is charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and faces a possible...
flaglerlive.com
40 Years in Prison for Jevante Hamilton for Overdose Death of Tim Davidson and Other Offenses
When Jevante Hamilton walked into Circuit Judge Chris France’s courtroom this afternoon, he was already carrying a 10-year prison sentence, freshly imposed in Volusia County on charges unrelated to those that brought him back to Flagler County. When he walked out less than an hour later, his sentence had...
WESH
Deputies: 11-year-old boy missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a child has been reported missing. The 11-year-old boy went missing near Seminole Avenue and Walnut Avenue. The child had on black clothes and was traveling on foot, according to deputies. Anyone who has seen him is asked to...
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
WESH
Diabetic janitor gets locked in Orange County Courthouse for three days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 News is getting answers about how an elderly custodian ended up locked in an Orange County holding cell for three nights. We spoke exclusively with the woman who is now recovering in the hospital. Libia Vargas De Dinas is a 72-year-old woman who...
WESH
3 dead in separate Orange County shootings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested
ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
WESH
‘What won’t be tolerated’: Volusia sheriff shows George Floyd, Rodney King videos to potential recruits
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Fifty-five people showed up at Volusia County sheriff's latest career fair, a significant number of potential employees considering the recent events in Memphis that have people once again calling for police reform. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the agency doesn't shy away from showing...
Pilot hospitalized after home-built airplane crashes into tree in Volusia County
A pilot was hurt and taken to a hospital after a small home-built airplane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Local church reports missing bottles of holy oil
5:11 p.m. — 600 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Burglary. A local church employee called police after three containers of holy oil were stolen. According to a police report, the employee told the reporting officer that the oils were taken from a cabinet near the altar, and that she didn't know exactly when the items were taken, but that they were first noticed missing on Dec. 30. The officer tried to find fingerprints, but was unsuccessful. The employee suspected the culprit was the same person who left a drug pipe on the altar during a previous incident.
