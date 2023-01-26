DeJuan Jones faces off with Revolution teammate in USMNT debut

Jones was selected to the team's training camp once before, but Wednesday was his first time in the match day squad.

DeJuan Jones at training camp for the Revolution New England Revolution

Two Revolution teammates faced off Wednesday night during an international friendly between the US men’s national team and Serbia.

One of them, defender DeJuan Jones made his senior team debut in the match. The other, keeper Djordje Petrović made his second career start for Serbia’s top squad.

Jones and Petrović were two of the three players for New England who were called up for this window of international friendlies. Their third teammate to earn a nod for his national team was midfielder Dylan Borrero, whose Colombia squad will face off with Jones and the US on Jan. 28.

In the match between the US and Serbia, neither Jones nor Petrović played the full length. Jones came on in the 62nd minute and played as the team’s right wing-back while Petrović started in goal but was subbed off at halftime.

Petrović allowed the lone goal that the US scored in the 2-1 win for Serbia and finished with two saves.

Both players are set to return to New England’s training camp after this week with the game against the US being Serbia’s only match and the Colombia match on Saturday being the last of the window for the USMNT.

The first game of the season for the Revolution will be a preseason friendly against Inter Miami CF on Feb. 2. New England’s regular season opener is Feb. 25 in Charlotte.