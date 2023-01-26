Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police investigating deadly shooting on Brighton Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting on Brighton Avenue, on the eastern side of Kansas City, MO. Police said they got reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Brighton Avenue and 24th Street at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived to investigate, officers found the victim in a car with gunshot wounds.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigating life-threatening shooting at 40th and The Paseo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a life-threatening shooting. The shooting happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. in the area of 40th Street and The Paseo. There's no suspect information at this time, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical...
KMBC.com
Olathe police investigating 53-year-old Gardner woman's death at hotel as a homicide
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are now investigating the death of a woman at a hotel as a homicide. Police were called out on Jan. 29 just before noon to the 20600 block of West 151st Street after a hotel guest failed to check out. When they arrived, they...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police in standoff with individual after shots fired inside home on the 500 block of Wallace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are in a standoff after shots were fired inside a home. Police were called out Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Wallace after gunshots were fired in the area. Officers spoke to a man who told them the home...
lawrencekstimes.com
Two people shot, seriously injured in southwestern Douglas County
Two people suffered gunshot wounds during a disturbance at a home in southwestern Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 900 block of East 543 Road, scanner reports indicated. “Deputies were dispatched to the residence at 2:10...
Police identify Topeka shooting victim
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
KCTV 5
Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A family of refugees from South Sudan, who now lives in Kansas, is grappling with losing a family member to what they call a senseless crime. Kansas City, Kansas, police said 19-year-old Adhel Deng was the victim of a homicide. Now, her loved ones in...
KMBC.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in connection to overnight double shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in custody after a double shooting that is believed to be the result of a domestic disturbance in Douglas County, Kansas, overnight. Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at a residence shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. As officers arrived at the...
KMBC.com
Multi-vehicle crash sparks fire and shuts down eastbound I-70 in Kansas City, KS
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed eastbound I-70 starting at N. 57th Street in Kansas City, Kansas and going until about I-635. The crash itself happened near the I-635 interchange. Police say four to five cars are involved, and one person is dead. It is not...
Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
Spring Hill man killed in crash on 169 Highway
A Spring Hill man died after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said he ran a stop sign and was broadsided by a tractor trailer on 169 Highway.
KMBC.com
Olathe police launch death investigation after 53-year-old woman's body found in hotel room
OLATHE, Kan. — A death investigation has been launched in Olathe after a body was found inside a hotel room. Police were called out on Sunday just before noon to the 20600 block of West 151st Street after a hotel guest failed to check out. When they arrived, they...
KMBC.com
One dead after vehicle slams into dump truck on 71 Highway in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person has died after a car slammed into the back of a dump truck last Friday. News Chopper 9 was above that scene near 18th Street and 71 Highway. Police say the passenger in the car was pronounced dead on...
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Kan., fire department releases identity of man killed in January fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas City, Kan., have released the identity of a man killed in a fatal fire in January. Cesar Cabello, 36, was an immigrant from Mexico. The fire happened on Jan. 16 in the area of N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue. A cause...
1 man wounded in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Attempted burglary turns into homicide investigation for KCK police
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. Shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, 2023, a resident called KCKPD dispatch to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, police say the homeowner reported...
stnonline.com
Missouri Teens Arrested After Forcing Themselves Onto Independence School Bus
Three teens have been arrested after they forced their way onto a school bus, punched a driver, and assaulted two students, reported KMBC News. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators indicated they believe it was a targeted attack. Three teen suspects are reportedly not students...
kttn.com
Six year old boy injured in crash on Highway 10; one driver arrested on DWI allegation
A six-year-old Richmond boy received minor injuries when the car he was in was struck from behind by another car in western Ray County. The boy, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Jamie Pennington of Richmond, refused treatment. Pennington was not reported hurt. The driver of the other car, 24-year-old Carina Silverio-Davis of Kansas City, received no injuries during the crash.
