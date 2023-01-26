Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
5 things to do in Flint, Genesee County this weekend (Jan. 28-29)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — Whether you’re seeking a night out with your partner or a fun-filled family activity, we’ve got you covered. Take a look through the list below at a variety of activities throughout Flint and Genesee County from Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 29.
There’s a growing demand for zero-proof cocktails at Ann Arbor restaurants
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Kristin Knake pushes a glass with a yellow-green liquid across the table. The makeshift bar, full of glasses and chopped fruits, is set up in a sunlit room in her home. An ice bucket full of pop-top bottles and other drinks sits behind her. “This is...
localspins.com
Summer Festival Lineups Revealed: Faster Horses, Upheaval, Movement, Hoxeyville
In the midst of winter’s chilly bluster, Michigan music festivals are whetting fan appetites by announcing lineups or adding big names to their rosters. The round-up at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR LISTINGS OF FESTIVAL LINEUPS. Michigan has become a hot destination for some big names when it comes...
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Fire destroys building downtown; a good old time at ‘Geezer Happy Hour’
We’ve spent the week following up on a lot of breaking news in Ann Arbor. In the past nine days, there has been a homicide, a major fire downtown, a fight at the courthouse, a snowstorm and a possible suicide at a downtown parking structure. But we’ve also had...
New president of Ann Arbor Hands On Museum says position is a joy
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The newest leader of two science and nature programs in Ann Arbor hopes to approach the job with joy. Susan Westhoff, who has lived in Ann Arbor since 2011, was recently named president and executive director of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and Leslie Science and Nature Center. She previously served as the organization’s COO.
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
Watch this University of Michigan lecturer create 3D-printed ceramic art
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor-based artist and University of Michigan lecturer is bringing 3D-printing techniques to the world of ceramics. Mark Meier, a lecturer at UM’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, began 3D printing clay using university equipment as he designed his coursework. Clay printing allows students to quickly prototype designs and mirrors techniques they may encounter in the architecture world.
‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old
YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
visitdetroit.com
The Best Deals and Happy Hours in Detroit
Detroit is filled with restaurants that are open throughout the week both early and night, and if you’re looking to get out of work early, leave that meeting early, or take a half day, you’ll be rewarded with deals on food and drinks. Here are some of the...
A new Ann Arbor church aims to be a place where people are ‘seen, heard and loved’
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new church has recently launched in Ann Arbor and is welcoming anyone who wants to join. Emmaus Lutheran Church officially began its work at 420 W. Liberty St. and had its first Sunday service on Jan. 22. The new church was created with the help of two existing Ann Arbor churches, University Lutheran Chapel and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Crust bakery to host ‘Beignet Day’ once a month
FENTON, MI - Crust, a baking company in Fenton, offers a variety of items on its menu. But perhaps the most popular is the beignet, and you’ll have a chance to try it out starting this Sunday, Jan. 29, from 9-11 a.m. Tabbing it ‘Beignet Day,’ the baking company...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Vito’s Espresso’s dine-in spot is open, ready to serve tasty pastries
SPRING ARBOR, MI – Vito’s Espresso may have closed its downtown location, but the Spring Arbor location is running and ready to serve. While Vito’s Espresso opened its drive-thru at 7975 Spring Arbor Road in spring 2022, the dining room opened just a few months ago, owner Vic Schiro said. Schiro said he wanted to stay in Jackson, but it didn’t have a full kitchen or dining room.
Ashley Outlet is opening a new store in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – An Ashley Outlet is coming to a Jackson location that formerly housed another furniture store. Ashley Outlet is looking to open a 35,000-square-foot store at 950 N. West Ave. in mid- to late February. The storefront was occupied by Art Van Furniture until it closed in 2020.
2 Detroit chefs to compete in CBS’s ‘The Talk’ burger competition
Detroit will be in the spotlight Monday as two Detroit chefs showcase their culinary talents on a national talk show. Chefs Quiana “Que” Broden and Max Hardy will appear on CBS's "The Talk" for a friendly culinary battle for the title of best burger. The two will be featured on the show's “Food Face-Off” competition, airing 2-3 p.m. Monday on CBS WWJ-TV (Channel 62). ...
Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member
Dickinson Wright, a full-service law firm based in Detroit, has elected seven new member attorneys in the firm’s Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy offices: Juliet Boyd, Deborah Germany, Adam Grant, […] The post Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
