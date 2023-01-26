ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore

A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Watch this University of Michigan lecturer create 3D-printed ceramic art

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor-based artist and University of Michigan lecturer is bringing 3D-printing techniques to the world of ceramics. Mark Meier, a lecturer at UM’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, began 3D printing clay using university equipment as he designed his coursework. Clay printing allows students to quickly prototype designs and mirrors techniques they may encounter in the architecture world.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old

YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
YPSILANTI, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Best Deals and Happy Hours in Detroit

Detroit is filled with restaurants that are open throughout the week both early and night, and if you’re looking to get out of work early, leave that meeting early, or take a half day, you’ll be rewarded with deals on food and drinks. Here are some of the...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Vito’s Espresso’s dine-in spot is open, ready to serve tasty pastries

SPRING ARBOR, MI – Vito’s Espresso may have closed its downtown location, but the Spring Arbor location is running and ready to serve. While Vito’s Espresso opened its drive-thru at 7975 Spring Arbor Road in spring 2022, the dining room opened just a few months ago, owner Vic Schiro said. Schiro said he wanted to stay in Jackson, but it didn’t have a full kitchen or dining room.
SPRING ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ashley Outlet is opening a new store in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – An Ashley Outlet is coming to a Jackson location that formerly housed another furniture store. Ashley Outlet is looking to open a 35,000-square-foot store at 950 N. West Ave. in mid- to late February. The storefront was occupied by Art Van Furniture until it closed in 2020.
JACKSON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

2 Detroit chefs to compete in CBS’s ‘The Talk’ burger competition

Detroit will be in the spotlight Monday as two Detroit chefs showcase their culinary talents on a national talk show. Chefs Quiana “Que” Broden and Max Hardy will appear on CBS's "The Talk" for a friendly culinary battle for the title of best burger. The two will be featured on the show's “Food Face-Off” competition, airing 2-3 p.m. Monday on CBS WWJ-TV (Channel 62). ...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

