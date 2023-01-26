Read full article on original website
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?Chibuzo NwachukuBay City, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Northville HeraldMount Pleasant, MI
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
Dow to cut 2,000 jobs, plans to save $1B in costs
Dow Inc. is starting a corporate restructuring plan and will lay off 2,000 workers around the world in an effort to save $1 billion in costs this year.
No Details on How Many Jobs Hanesbrands Is Cutting
Hanesbrands said it is cutting back on payroll amid fiscal challenges and falling sales. “We continue to operate in a very challenging environment, and we must focus on controlling costs as we continue to execute our Full Potential plan,” Kirk Savile, senior vice president, corporate affairs and communications for Hanesbrands, told Sourcing Journal. “As a result, we made the difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our company. These are valued associates, and we thank them for their many contributions to Hanesbrands.” The Hanes, Champion, Bali and Playtex owner declined to specify how many jobs would be impacted by the...
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Investopedia
ExxonMobil Likely to Report Surge in Q4 Earnings
ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM), the nation's largest oil producer, probably will say its net earnings surged more than 50% when it reports fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, capping a year in which high oil and natural gas prices substantially boosted profits throughout the global energy industry. The world's most valuable public energy...
Unexpected Twist In Tech Layoffs: New Unemployment Claims Drop Amid Positive Economic Growth
Indeed, sweeping layoffs in the tech sector over the last couple of months are troubling, but a curious phenomenon has emerged. The number of new first-time applications for unemployment benefits actually decreased, according to Thursday’s jobs report. What Happened: After seasonal adjustments, initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by...
Investopedia
Pfizer Facing Profit Drop After Record Year as COVID Vaccine Demand Fades
Drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) will see out the most lucrative year in its history with fourth-quarter results due early Tuesday and hope its 2023 guidance isn't too much of a letdown amid diminished demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The stock is down 14% this month versus a 2% decline for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
After posting 2022 profits of $5.8 billion, 3M to cut 2,500 jobs worldwide
Minnesota-based company 3M says it will cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide due to slowing sales, despite posting just under $5.8 billion profit in 2022. The announcement was made during the company's fourth-quarter and full-year report, during which Chairman and CEO Mike Roman said that the "macroeconomic challenges" that impacted its 2022 sales will persist in 2023.
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier, down from a 5.5% year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop. Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December and was revised lower to show a drop of 0.1% from October to November. Last year’s holiday sales were sluggish for many retailers, and the overall spending figures for the final two months of 2022 were the weakest in two years. The pullback in consumer spending will likely be welcomed by Fed officials, who are seeking to cool the economy by making lending increasingly expensive. A slower pace of spending could boost their confidence that inflation is steadily easing. Still, the decline in year-over-year inflation matches the Fed’s outlook and isn’t likely to alter expectations that it will raise its key rate by a quarter-point next week.
Consumers could be in a 'world of hurt' if Biden doesn't act soon, former Walmart CEO warns
Former Walmart CEO and President Bill Simon discusses the mass amount of layoffs that are occurring across various corporate industries in the U.S.
Wall Street closes green as GDP data eases recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a choppy session higher on Thursday as investors grappled with an onslaught of economic data and a string of mixed corporate earnings, all while eyeing the clock as it ticks down toward next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
Investopedia
3M Shares Drop 6% on Earnings Miss as Job Cuts Unveiled
3M (MMM), the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it Notes, fell 6.2% to a three-month low of $115.07 in New York trading after the company reported “slower than expected” growth in the fourth quarter and said it would cut 2,500 jobs, forecasting further declines in sales this year.
Dow forecasts dour quarterly revenue, says will slash 2,000 jobs
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dow Inc (DOW.N) on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates and said it would cut about 2,000 jobs as the chemical giant navigates challenges including inflation and supply chain disruptions.
Biden: 'I've Never Been More Optimistic About America's Future than I Am Today,' Touts Largest Job Boom in 50 Years
On Sunday, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to claim, "My word as a Biden: I've never been more optimistic about America's future than I am today." Before that, he also boasted about his economic plan, arguing that he had the "numbers to back it up."
