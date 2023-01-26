ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Sourcing Journal

No Details on How Many Jobs Hanesbrands Is Cutting

Hanesbrands said it is cutting back on payroll amid fiscal challenges and falling sales. “We continue to operate in a very challenging environment, and we must focus on controlling costs as we continue to execute our Full Potential plan,” Kirk Savile, senior vice president, corporate affairs and communications for Hanesbrands, told Sourcing Journal. “As a result, we made the difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our company. These are valued associates, and we thank them for their many contributions to Hanesbrands.” The Hanes, Champion, Bali and Playtex owner declined to specify how many jobs would be impacted by the...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Investopedia

ExxonMobil Likely to Report Surge in Q4 Earnings

ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM), the nation's largest oil producer, probably will say its net earnings surged more than 50% when it reports fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, capping a year in which high oil and natural gas prices substantially boosted profits throughout the global energy industry. The world's most valuable public energy...
Investopedia

Pfizer Facing Profit Drop After Record Year as COVID Vaccine Demand Fades

Drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) will see out the most lucrative year in its history with fourth-quarter results due early Tuesday and hope its 2023 guidance isn't too much of a letdown amid diminished demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The stock is down 14% this month versus a 2% decline for the S&P...
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Bring Me The News

After posting 2022 profits of $5.8 billion, 3M to cut 2,500 jobs worldwide

Minnesota-based company 3M says it will cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide due to slowing sales, despite posting just under $5.8 billion profit in 2022. The announcement was made during the company's fourth-quarter and full-year report, during which Chairman and CEO Mike Roman said that the "macroeconomic challenges" that impacted its 2022 sales will persist in 2023.
The Associated Press

US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier, down from a 5.5% year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop. Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December and was revised lower to show a drop of 0.1% from October to November. Last year’s holiday sales were sluggish for many retailers, and the overall spending figures for the final two months of 2022 were the weakest in two years. The pullback in consumer spending will likely be welcomed by Fed officials, who are seeking to cool the economy by making lending increasingly expensive. A slower pace of spending could boost their confidence that inflation is steadily easing. Still, the decline in year-over-year inflation matches the Fed’s outlook and isn’t likely to alter expectations that it will raise its key rate by a quarter-point next week.
Reuters

Wall Street closes green as GDP data eases recession worries

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a choppy session higher on Thursday as investors grappled with an onslaught of economic data and a string of mixed corporate earnings, all while eyeing the clock as it ticks down toward next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
Investopedia

3M Shares Drop 6% on Earnings Miss as Job Cuts Unveiled

3M (MMM), the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it Notes, fell 6.2% to a three-month low of $115.07 in New York trading after the company reported “slower than expected” growth in the fourth quarter and said it would cut 2,500 jobs, forecasting further declines in sales this year.

