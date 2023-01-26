Jordan Brand and Marvel have revealed some new images of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1. These sneakers are being released right around the Sony animated movie's release date. @xcmade dropped some new photos of this pair and they're an absolute knockout. A classic black and red color way of the first Michael Jordan signature shoe serves as the canvas. But, near the top of the upper, things get a little bit interesting. The Ben-Day dots that comprise the red are zoomed in on and the material is accentuated by the lighter colors. Down near the midsole, there's some different textures at play as well. (Makes a lot of sense for the dimension-hopping premise of the movie.) Check out the images for yourself from Nice Kicks.

2 DAYS AGO