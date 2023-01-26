Holy Family University to Host 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Debate at Main Campus

The university will be hosting an important debate for the city of Philadelphia. Photo by Holy Family University

Holy Family University will host a 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Debate, sponsored by the Northeast Times and the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee.

The event is scheduled for April 18 at the Campus Center Gymnasium, located at 9801 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia . Doors open at 6 PM, and the event will begin at 7 PM.

The structured debate will be informative and allow attendees to understand the candidates’ vision for Northeast Philadelphia and citywide. There is no charge to attend and registration is strongly suggested.

The debate will be moderated by Tom Waring, Editor of Northeast Times, and Daniel McElhatton, Esq., of the Law Offices of Daniel P. McElhatton, PC and member of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

For parking, please enter campus at the Frankford Avenue entrance onto Stevenson Lane. Proceed straight and turn left into the Campus Center parking lot. After parking, proceed to the entrance of the Campus Center. For guests requiring accessibility accommodations, after entering the Campus Center parking lot please proceed forward and turn right to access the rear entrance of the Campus Center.