ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Holy Family University to Host 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Debate at Main Campus

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYlYx_0kS9Xnod00
The university will be hosting an important debate for the city of Philadelphia.Photo byHoly Family University

Holy Family University will host a 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Debate, sponsored by the Northeast Times and the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee.

The event is scheduled for April 18 at the Campus Center Gymnasium, located at 9801 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia. Doors open at 6 PM, and the event will begin at 7 PM.

The structured debate will be informative and allow attendees to understand the candidates’ vision for Northeast Philadelphia and citywide. There is no charge to attend and registration is strongly suggested.

The debate will be moderated by Tom Waring, Editor of Northeast Times, and Daniel McElhatton, Esq., of the Law Offices of Daniel P. McElhatton, PC and member of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

For parking, please enter campus at the Frankford Avenue entrance onto Stevenson Lane. Proceed straight and turn left into the Campus Center parking lot. After parking, proceed to the entrance of the Campus Center. For guests requiring accessibility accommodations, after entering the Campus Center parking lot please proceed forward and turn right to access the rear entrance of the Campus Center.

Learn more about this and other similar events at Holy Family University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gridphilly.com

Protesters frustrated by one-sided FDR Park “community meeting”

A community meeting Thursday night to discuss the future of Philadelphia’s FDR Park turned into a tense and unproductive affair, demonstrating the significant gaps that exist in the City’s efforts to satisfy the disparate groups who use its hundreds of acres to picnic, play and commune with nature.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

South Philly group discusses renaming ‘stop and frisk,’ adding community-oriented policing

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the back room of New Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday night, about 20 residents, law enforcement representatives, and nonprofit leaders gathered to discuss how better collaboration could help them curb gun violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Dismissal of lawsuit over Columbus Day name change upheld

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A U.S. District judge ruled a year ago that the plaintiffs, a council member and three Italian American […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

History of Washington Square in Philadelphia

- Washington Square is one of the five public squares planned by William Penn in Philadelphia. It was named after the nation's first president, George Washington. Restaurants, stores, and nightlife venues surround the area. Several hotels are also located within the area. Washington Square in Philadelphia. As a result, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia

This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy

NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia faith leaders speak about death of Tyre Nichols

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For those officials who have seen the body camera video involving the now deadly confrontation between five Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, the words that have been used were "heinous," "awful" and even "inhumane." Ahead of the video's release Friday evening, CBS Philadelphia sat down with community leaders in Philadelphia who are bracing for what they and the public will soon see."I'm disgusted, disappointed, disgusted, not really surprised," Pastor Carl Day said.Day, of Culture Changing Christians, is also a community activist. He's been at the forefront of calling for police reform locally and saw firsthand a city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy