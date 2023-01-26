Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 29, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Fort Laramie by Burt Smith. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
newslj.com
‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand
As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
10+ Olympians Connected to Wyoming – Born, Raised, and Beyond.
Recently, Wyoming native and Olympic gold medalist Rulon Gardner announced his return to wrestling with the goal of heading to the 2024 Olympics. Rulon's story is one of remarkable fortitude and national prestige, and naturally, it got me wondering how many times a Wyomingite has been represented at the games.
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents
A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
Old ‘Unflattering’ Wyoming Meme Is Making Its Way Around Social Media Again
Folks from Wyoming have a good sense of humor and it's a good thing too, because we get made fun of, a lot!. In the last week (starting around Monday, January 23rd, 2023), a meme that was originally posted back in January 2019, has started going viral again. The meme says:
mybighornbasin.com
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance
The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
Idaho8.com
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
county17.com
Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting
Bill OK’d in committee would bring Wyoming into alignment with neighboring states on the use of thermal and infrared technologies on public land. Still, questions about ethics, enforcement and accidents linger. Mike Koshmrl, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—An “unprecedented” shortage of Wyoming game wardens is adding to angst about a legislative proposal...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Treeing Of Mountain Lions With Dogs Even After Filling Hunting Tags
Training hounds to hunt mountain lions is a full-time commitment, said Luke Worthington of Gillette. "If you get a 6-week-old puppy, you start training about 40 hours a week," Worthington, spokesman for the Wyoming Houndsmen Association, told legislators Thursday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People, And Lots Of Crazy Stories
Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this
sweetwaternow.com
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration
LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights
Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency
Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world's most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by
newslj.com
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
Know What Steps To Take If You Fall Into Freezing Wyoming Water?
Ice fishing is fun for the whole family, but safety and survival knowledge are important. We're into the part of the year when weekends are full of ice fishing. Ice fishing tournaments, family ice fishing adventures and full weekends spent on the ice are occurring all over Wyoming. When you're...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Joins 25-State Lawsuit over New Rule Affecting Retirement Accounts
CHEYENNE — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
