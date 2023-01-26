ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KLST/KSAN

Can you drive with a child in your lap in Texas?

Parents know it’s an awful feeling to hear your kid crying in their car seat, and it can be tempting to free them from their restraints in exchange for a bit of peace and quiet. Or maybe you’ve got four kids, and only space for three in the backseat. No matter the situation, Texas law […]
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims

SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
LUBBOCK, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.

One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife

A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing

The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.
LAREDO, TX
MySanAntonio

This item from Buc-ee's is ranked the best snack in Texas

Texans love their barbecue, their annual trip to the rodeo, and stopping at Buc-ee's at least once during a road trip. Now, the beloved gas station chain is being recognized for a product it sells that was recently ranked the best snack in the Lone Star State. Food&Wine compiled a...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
TEXAS STATE
96.9 KISS FM

No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

We’ve All Done It! Is It legal to Ride in the Back of a Truck in Texas?

When I was growing up it was always like a special privilege when we were allowed to ride in the back of my parents truck. As a kid there was nothing better than the wind blowing as you were not in a normal seat. But just because we all used to do that years ago, doesn’t mean that it’s legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
