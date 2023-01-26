ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic

Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
ABC News

Yale University changes mental health policies after students' lawsuit

Yale University has announced changes to its policies to support students' mental health, including allowing students the ability to take time off from school. The Connecticut-based, Ivy League school said in an email to students Wednesday they are now permitted to take a medical leave of absence from school due to medical reasons rather than withdrawing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
MedicalXpress

'There are two Americas': Pregnancy-related deaths up to three times more likely in states with abortion bans

Women in states with abortions bans are up to three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after giving birth, according to a new report. The report, published last week by the nonprofit research organization the Gender Equity Policy Institute, also found that states with abortion bans have higher infant mortality rates and teen pregnancy rates.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

How to improve math skills among American children

In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
pharmacytimes.com

Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders

In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
Freethink

Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement

Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
ajmc.com

Racial Disparities Among US Neighborhoods May Have Implications for Health Outcomes

Large geographical data may offer insight on race and ethnic health inequities across the United States. A new study has found that predominantly White neighborhoods had more green spaces, fewer dilapidated buildings, and more single-family homes compared with neighborhoods with mostly Black residents or other minoritized racial or ethnic groups.
pharmacytimes.com

Mortality, Adverse Medication Events, Length of Hospital Stay Rises as More Organ Systems are Impacted by MIS-C Post-COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome typically presents approximately 1 month after a COVID infection, occasionally resulting in cardiac complications in previously healthy children. With the arrival of the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, research efforts have increasingly turned toward understanding the post-COVID-19 condition, otherwise known as long COVID. Children have been...
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Changing Society: Declining physical ed classes

A new study from Oregon State University finds that about 32% of colleges and universities in the U.S. require some form of physical education course to graduate, down from 39% as observed in an OSU study from 2010. The continuing decline in required PE courses comes at a time when children and youth in the U.S. are also engaging in less and less physical activity, according to the Physical Activity Alliance’s 2022 Report Card, which bases its rubric on U.S. Department of Health and Human...
CORVALLIS, OR
Bashar Salame

An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity

For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.

