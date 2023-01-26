Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pedigree dog race kicks off in Jackson
JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)-The ceremonial start of the 28th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race kicked off this Friday in downtown Jackson, Wyoming. The “Stage Stop” race is the premier event of sled dog sports and draws top competitors from across North America.
cowboystatedaily.com
For 60 Years, Nancy Takeda Has Been A Fixture At The Historic Wort Hotel In Jackson
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nancy Takeda has been with the Wort Hotel most of her life and said it’s been a wonderful one. Takeda first became acquainted with the hotel in 1963 when she was just 13, after her parents traveled to Jackson to consider a job with the hotel.
eastidahonews.com
Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions
IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole skier grabs third at the Freeride Junior World Championships
JACKSON, Wyo. — Sixteen-year-old Jackson local, Wyatt Gentry finished third in the Freeride Junior World Championships (FJWC) this past Tuesday in Kappl, Austria. The FJWC is a one-day event for male and female skiers and snowboarders aged 15-18. Each year the International Freeskiers Association (IFSA) invites Region 2 (U.S., Canada and South America) riders based on past year’s results, age restrictions and a national representation quota. This year the event was held at Quellspitze, an 11,106-foot peak in the Austrian Alps. The competition was broadcasted live and can now be found on Youtube.
svinews.com
Heavy snowfall forecast for Star Valley this weekend
Another round of significant snowfall is forecast for Star Valley this weekend, as well as Jackson and portions of eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. The watch includes all of Star Valley and Jackson.
California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming
Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
Man dead after head-on collision in Teton County
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m.
eastidahonews.com
One person dead in crash as crews urge caution on slick roads
TETONIA — One person is dead after a major crash on State Highway 33 and all lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened at mile marker 131 west of Tetonia. Idaho Transporation Department spokesman...
Lori Vallow-Daybell once again asks judge to dismiss case
Lori Vallow-Daybell is once again asking a judge to dismiss her case
One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous assault suspect in East Idaho
Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Highway just after 9:30 pm where it was reported at least two individuals had been fighting. The suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and a Trooper with the Idaho State Police....
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0