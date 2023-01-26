ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Snow expected in Cheyenne throughout weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although Cheyenne is not expected to see as much snow as many of the communities west of it, the National Weather Service still predicts snow in the city over the coming days. Today, snow is expected to primarily begin falling after 2 p.m. and continue sporadically...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Laramie County Plans To Plant 60,000 Trees As Windbreaks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wind at Justine Whitacre’s house can sometimes sound like a freight train in winter. “It takes up all the sand. It’s like grit on my house paint,” she said. “It’s like my house is being sand-blasted every year.”
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Panhandle Post

Snow, cold temperatures to move into Panhandle

Here is the latest headline update for the Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory! Advisories have been expanded to include more areas, and extended into Sunday morning. An extension through Sunday into Monday may be warranted with additional snow accumulations expected. Snow showers will begin early this morning across Carbon County and spread eastward throughout the day with additional snow showers moving in from the north into Converse, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen, Sioux, and Dawes counties. The heaviest snow is forecast to be Saturday. The second image shows the latest updates for snowfall totals across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Refer to the "speedometers" on the left side to see the overall range for snow totals in light blue, the most likely range for snow totals in the darker blue, and the arrow pointing at the official NWS forecast. Note that these snowfall totals are spread across three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The heaviest accumulations are currently forecast to be Saturday.For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys#wywx#newx and for road information, dial 511 or go to wyoroad.info (WY) #wyoroad and/or dot.nebraska.gov (NE).
CARBON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 29, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Fort Laramie by Burt Smith. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents to have snowy weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a snowy weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 27, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be in the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloud cover and a low of 17. Later, winds will be in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph before decreasing to 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne, Laramie Facing -10 Lows, Snow This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released projected snowfall totals for this weekend showing that some areas could get up to a foot and a half of snow. Even populated areas like Casper and Lusk could get a foot of the white stuff, according to the projections.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/25/23–1/26/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy