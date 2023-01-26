Here is the latest headline update for the Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory! Advisories have been expanded to include more areas, and extended into Sunday morning. An extension through Sunday into Monday may be warranted with additional snow accumulations expected. Snow showers will begin early this morning across Carbon County and spread eastward throughout the day with additional snow showers moving in from the north into Converse, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen, Sioux, and Dawes counties. The heaviest snow is forecast to be Saturday. The second image shows the latest updates for snowfall totals across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Refer to the "speedometers" on the left side to see the overall range for snow totals in light blue, the most likely range for snow totals in the darker blue, and the arrow pointing at the official NWS forecast. Note that these snowfall totals are spread across three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The heaviest accumulations are currently forecast to be Saturday.For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys#wywx#newx and for road information, dial 511 or go to wyoroad.info (WY) #wyoroad and/or dot.nebraska.gov (NE).

CARBON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO