Bengals-Chiefs Forecasted As Coldest Conference Championship Game In Over A Decade
Both teams will battle the chilly weather on Sunday.
Dolphins set to hire Vic Fangio as next defensive coordinator
Fangio is one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL
Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war
Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback Market
Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow could see a massive extension come together this off-season.
