MAGA =FASCIST NEO-NAZIS
3d ago
I wonder how many people were unvacinated, probably most or with numerous problems and older if vaccinated.
3
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
How Southern West Virginia helped build America
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, many overlook Southern West Virginia and the importance it played during America’s Industrial Revolution. The once-booming towns that now sit quiet or that have been overtaken by nature were once home to some of the hardest-working people in the world who helped keep America moving.
This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots
The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia's famous tourist locations.
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
wchstv.com
'The odor is indescribable' Marlaina resident says flooding is health hazard
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flooding continues in the Marlaina Addition near St. Albans. Despite two visits from the National Guard, letters from the Kanawha County Commission, and a plea to the state capitol, residents still have no answers. Eyewitness News put on a pair of boots during the...
Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
wchstv.com
Drug trafficker sentenced in West Virginia overdose, dismemberment case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for...
wchstv.com
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
wchstv.com
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kanawha County magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another in the case of an abortion protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol in September. Rose Winland, 52, pleaded no contest on a misdemeanor charge of...
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
wchstv.com
'Work' in progress: Panel looks to prepare W.Va. labor force, encourage job participation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia is still struggling to get enough workers to meet the state's growing job demands and a special committee is looking for ways to get West Virginians ready - and willing - to work. The West Virginia Senate Workforce Committee Friday listened to possible...
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
West Virginians would drive almost 8 hours instead of taking hour flight
A recent survey shows that Americans, and West Virginians, really do prefer driving over flying.
Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards
In Thursday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, cash-strapped EMS agencies visited the Capitol and asked for more funding. Also, lawmakers want to strengthen a law passed last year that suggested schools survey their students about hunger — if the bill passes, they would require it. Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WTAP
Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is saying that the number of kids in foster care is continuing to go up. Children’s Home Society of W.Va. child and family services supervisor, Jodi Null says that the number of foster kids is steadily over six thousand children in the state’s custody that are outside of the parent’s home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer
As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
