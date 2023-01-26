ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 2

MAGA =FASCIST NEO-NAZIS
3d ago

I wonder how many people were unvacinated, probably most or with numerous problems and older if vaccinated.

Reply(1)
3
Related
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

How Southern West Virginia helped build America

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, many overlook Southern West Virginia and the importance it played during America’s Industrial Revolution. The once-booming towns that now sit quiet or that have been overtaken by nature were once home to some of the hardest-working people in the world who helped keep America moving.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kanawha County magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another in the case of an abortion protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol in September. Rose Winland, 52, pleaded no contest on a misdemeanor charge of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards

In Thursday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, cash-strapped EMS agencies visited the Capitol and asked for more funding. Also, lawmakers want to strengthen a law passed last year that suggested schools survey their students about hunger — if the bill passes, they would require it. Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is saying that the number of kids in foster care is continuing to go up. Children’s Home Society of W.Va. child and family services supervisor, Jodi Null says that the number of foster kids is steadily over six thousand children in the state’s custody that are outside of the parent’s home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer

As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy