Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
Judge OKs settlement in Mallory Beach lawsuit, Buster Murdaugh dropped as defendant
Moselle, the Murdaugh’s 1,772-acre hunting estate where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered, will be sold to cover the settlement for victims of the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.
‘No, hell no!’ Murdaugh’s 911 call from night of the murders plays for jury
The audio from a distraught Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call the night his wife and son were murdered was played during the first day of testimony at the former attorney’s murder trial.
A Mystery At The Alex Murdaugh Trial: Why Didn’t He Have Blood On Him?
At his murder trial on Friday, prosecutors speculated whether Alex Murdaugh had switched outfits after he allegedly fatally shot his wife and son.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Alex Murdaugh Witness List Shows One Name Scribbled In at the Bottom
Murdaugh, 54, appeared in court this week in Colleton County, South Carolina, after he was accused of fatally shooting his wife and son.
Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash
Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim in police-involved shootings is far more important.
Georgia inmate sentenced to life for latest murder
Third murder results in another life sentence for a Georgia inmate, but the sentence says the 32-year-old has the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.
Cell Phone Video From Paul Murdaugh Places Alex Murdaugh At Murder Scene, Prosecutors Say
While prosecutors said evidence discovered at the crime scene points to Alex Murdaugh as the killer, his defense attorneys contend he was a "loving husband and doting father." As opening statements got underway Wednesday in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors stressed the critical role cell phone data—including a video taken by Paul Murdaugh just minutes before his death—will play in laying out their theory of the case.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Snapchat video in Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial is the 'strongest evidence' for prosecution: Nancy Grace
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace addressed blood-spatter analysis in the Murdaugh double-murder trial, stressing the importance of technology within the grisly case.
Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight
As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case. The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced...
Prosecutors outline disturbing allegations of abuse in Anthony Avalos murder trial
In gruesome detail, prosecutors spelled out allegations of torture and child abuse they say led to the death of Anthony Avalos.
No defensive wounds, a family weapon and more evidence prosecutors say ties Alex Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son
Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in Walterboro, South Carolina, in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who has been charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son -- the most serious and the grisliest of allegations faced by the once prominent, but now disbarred, attorney.
Clashes, crowds set to mark opening of Murdaugh double murder ‘trial of the century’
Before testimony can begin in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial, presiding South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman will make numerous decisions about what evidence can be presented or excluded from the jury.
Biggest criminal murder trials set to begin in 2023
Several high-profile criminal cases are set to begin in the new year, with many people standing accused of murders in both recent and cold cases.
