With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.

4 DAYS AGO