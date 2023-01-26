ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GreenMatters

Plant-Based Protein, Tempeh, Has a Myriad of Health Benefits

Whether you've simply dabbled in a plant-based diet, or if you're a long-time vegan or vegetarian, you're most likely at least somewhat familiar with the animal-free staple known as tempeh. Known for its slightly nutty, earthy taste, it's considered to be a tried and true source of plant-based protein that so many people swear by.
drugstorenews.com

Conagra Brands highlights 2023 product launches

Conagra Brands, the parent company of Snack Pack, Duncan Hines, Mrs. Buttersworth’s and David Seeds, is previewing its new launches for the year. Simple Mills launches sandwich cookie made with nut flour, butter]. Launches consumers should be on the lookout for include:. Snack Pack Cinnabon: Inspired by the Cinnabon...
dallasexpress.com

World’s Best Restaurant Shuts Its Doors

Noma, the acclaimed Danish restaurant that has been consistently ranked as one of the best in the world, has announced that it will be closing its doors. The reasons for the closure are multifaceted, but they can be broadly grouped into three categories: financial, personal, and environmental. The financial aspect...
lonelyplanet.com

The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable

René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country

For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
Chef Dennis

Crab Imperial

This classic presentation of a timeless favorite is so easy to make it almost makes itself. And once you’ve tasted the decadent flavor of my Crab Imperial, it will become one of your all-time favorite recipes.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

These are Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu items

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich in 1964, and 59 years later it topped the charts as the most-ordered menu item in 2022. The year before, Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets grabbed the No. 1 spot, but they dropped down to No. 2 after a three-year-long reign. Originally...
Reader's Digest

Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day

With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
Mashed

The Problem Trader Joe Fans Have With Its New Vegetarian Pizza

You've heard of pizza fries and pizza bagels, but how about a cheeseburger pizza? Trader Joe's just dropped exactly that, and it's saucy, savory, and surprisingly, meat-free. The new Vegetarian Meatless Cheeseburger Pizza is perfect for plant-based eaters who might have missed the taste of a classic, meat lovers slice, as it is made with crumbles that don't contain beef at all.
Dicle Belul

Easy Naan Bread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Naan Bread.

