Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County
The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
Archie Ronald “Ron” Shearer
Archie Ronald “Ron” Shearer, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on January 25, 2023, with his wife and soulmate, Denise, by his side. Born in Lock Haven on December 22, 1957, Ron was the oldest son of Herb and Jane (Jones) Budinger, both of whom preceded him in death. A graduate of Lock Haven High School, he was a member of the 1975 100th commencement class.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Addison Deborah Schoonover
Addison Deborah Schoonover, age 24, died on Thursday, January 26, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. A full obituary and services will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 South Main Street, Mansfield PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests
Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge
BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
Perry Co. receives ‘main street’ designation in community and economic development program
DUNCANNON, PA — Perry County received its first “main street” designation on Thursday as part of a state program to revitalize and develop communities across the Commonwealth. State officials and local business leaders gathered in downtown Duncannon to announce the designation, which they say will invest in...
Mileto's opens second location in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A popular Newberry sub shop is opening a second location in Montoursville. Mileto's on Broad will open at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1244 Broad Street. A Facebook post made on Friday noted the shop will start out serving cold subs, cauliflower and broccoli sandwich thins with cold meat, and alcohol. "We are installing our grill, fryers and ovens as quickly as humanly possible!" the post said. ...
Barn catches fire in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
No. 9 LH women’s wrestling falls to No. 8 Gannon
ERIE, PA – The No. 9 Lock Haven University women’s wrestling team (9-4) returned to action Thursday night for the first time in nearly three weeks and the Bald Eagles were edged out by host and nationally-ranked No. 8 Gannon University (6-4). Lock Haven won three of five contested bouts and all three Haven victories came by bonus points, but Gannon won the top-10 battle, 27-19. No. 5 Kaelani Shufeldt (Huntington Beach, Calif./Marina), Madison Matta (Blue Ridge, Pa./Waynesboro) and No. 3 Grace Stem (Snow Shoe, Pa./Bald Eagle) posted contested victories, and Lily Sherer (Shohola, Pa./Delaware Valley) won by forfeit at 130.
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
LH Men’s Track & Field Turns in Strong Effort, Records PSAC Marks
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University men’s indoor track and field team was in action yesterday (Friday, Jan. 27) and today (Saturday, 28), and the Bald Eagles turned in a number of strong individual efforts. Ryan Miller (Bradford, Pa./Bradford) led the way for Lock Haven today...
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
Blonde Boutique Grand Reopening planned for Saturday
LOCK HAVEN – It was late November 2021 when The Record first reported on the grand opening of Blonde Boutique, a new downtown retail business destination. Fast-forward to January 2023 and Ashley Garbrick, owner, founder, entrepreneur, and chief-everything continues to strongly hold the reins of her successful “brick and mortar” business venture.
LH Women’s Basketball Falls to Shippensburg Saturday
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (7-12, 5-9 PSAC) got off to a strong start and trailed first-place Shippensburg University (17-3, 12-2 PSAC) by two at halftime, but in the end, the visiting Raiders escaped The Haven’s Thomas Fieldhouse with a 73-59 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division victory.
Juniata County home for sale includes airplane runway, vineyard
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A property listed for sale in Juniata County includes your own private airplane runway and vineyard on a 24-acre property. The listing on Zillow in Mifflintown has the property listed at $3.75 million. The property includes a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 12,000-square-foot home, and a private runway and hangars.
Former fire chief sentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The former chief of the Strong Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Carmel will spend the next one to four years in state prison. Kevin Mains was sentenced Friday in Northumberland County. He pleaded guilty last October to sexual assault. This comes after police say Mains...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
