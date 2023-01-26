Read full article on original website
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
KTNV
1 dead, 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and six have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas police. At 12:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police says officers responded to the accident at Cabana Drive and east Desert Inn Road involving a sedan and an SUV.
Las Vegas police officer, good Samaritan pull crashed motorist to safety moments before car bursts into flames
Las Vegas police released a video showing an officer and a passerby saving a driver from a car crash on the Las Vegas strip moments before the car burst into flames.
KTNV
One person hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Strip, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized for "minor injuries" after a 3-vehicle crash in the south Las Vegas valley, near the strip, according to police. At 12:14 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to the multi-vehicle collision at westbound Harmon Avenue at Dean Martin Drive. Police...
KTNV
Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue...
Daughters find body of man killed in possible hit-and-run crash
Two girls found their father dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. The public is urged to call Metro if they have any information.
Woman, 19, in critical condition after being struck by car in 2nd Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old woman was reportedly in critical condition Friday afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Just after 10 a.m. Friday, a 2004 Infinity G35 was driving east on Stewart Avenue approaching the intersection with Ronald Lane, near Pecos Road, while […]
Fox5 KVVU
Arrest report: Man says Las Vegas woman fell out of moving car before her death
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man arrested Tuesday is charged in the kidnapping and murder of a Las Vegas woman that occurred in November of last year, according to authorities. Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bail following a court hearing Thursday. An arrest report from the Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 19-year-old woman
UPDATE (Jan. 27): Las Vegas police say Anabel Ceja has been located. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman. According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about...
Police look for suspect accused of vandalizing Tule Springs Fossil Beds
U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument are investigating recent vandalism within the Las Vegas monument.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a business armed with a large machete near North Las Vegas Boulevard and North Nellis. Police say on Jan. 6 around 10:00 p.m. the robbery suspect, seen on surveillance photos, walked into a business in the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard and started grabbing merchandise while threatening employees with the weapon in his hand.
Pedestrian dead after fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas valley
According to an incident report, police responded to the crash at 9:14 a.m., immediately locating a pedestrian and transferring them to UMC Trauma, where they were pronounced dead.
Woman steals RTC bus, backs into Metro officer’s motorcycle, police say
A woman was arrested after stealing an RTC bus and using it to back into a Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle, an arrest report said.
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas valley located, police say
Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy last seen on Thursday morning. Legend Day-Shempert, 3, was last seen near the 3600 block of Cambridge Street near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue at approximately 10 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused in November death of woman left at Las Vegas hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 26, 2022 murder in which a woman was dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital before she was pronounced deceased. Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bond Wednesday facing charges of first-degree murder and...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
KTNV
35-year-old man dead after being struck by LVMPD Corrections Officer in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, police say. At approximately 8:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police responded to the collision that occurred at North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on North MLK Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue.
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved.
Man struck, killed in West Las Vegas crash
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck Tuesday night by a truck driven by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employee. Martin Luther King and Balzar.
