Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 19-year-old woman

UPDATE (Jan. 27): Las Vegas police say Anabel Ceja has been located. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman. According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a business armed with a large machete near North Las Vegas Boulevard and North Nellis. Police say on Jan. 6 around 10:00 p.m. the robbery suspect, seen on surveillance photos, walked into a business in the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard and started grabbing merchandise while threatening employees with the weapon in his hand.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

35-year-old man dead after being struck by LVMPD Corrections Officer in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, police say. At approximately 8:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police responded to the collision that occurred at North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on North MLK Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

