dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.
moneysavingmom.com

Tide Simply, Downy, & Bounce only $2 at Walgreens!

Score Tide Simply, Downy, & Bounce for just $2 at Walgreens!. You can get Tide Simply, Downy, & Bounce for just $2 at Walgreens this week! Here’s how:. Buy 4 select Tide, Downy, or Bounce Products – 4/$9 (regularly up to $5.99 each) Use promo code WAG10 or...
KTEM NewsRadio

Hear A ‘Code Brown’ Announced At Walmart? Carefully Exit The Store Immediately

Hearing announcements over the intercom while shopping is a common occurrence. How many times have we heard "cleanup on aisle six?" However, it can be a little unsettling to hear an announcement you don't recognize. I already knew some stores used color-coded announcements to alert associates and staff to certain situations, but I had never heard about "Code Brown" before. I had to find out what's what.
Joel Eisenberg

New Costco Locations Announced For 2023

Several upcoming new sites have been made public, with more to be announced in short order. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, RealSimple.com, PennLive.com, and Yahoo.com.
CNET

What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math

In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week ahead of Valentine's Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
WNCT

Grocery items that rose in price the most in December

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily South

Why You Should Be Shopping At Restaurant Supply Stores

They’re usually located somewhere in the industrial district of your city, hidden between warehouses and bathroom fixture showrooms. Maybe you’ve seen their signs and wondered what a restaurant supply store might contain—or thought, can I, a civilian, go inside? Perhaps the commercial deep fryers and three-compartment sinks advertised in the window put you off, as surely there’s nothing for the home cook in there.

